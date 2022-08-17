Read full article on original website
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
Why This Businessman Faked His Death
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening Soon
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 Families
Emory Jones on being named starting quarterback
Arizona State's quarterback Emory Jones discusses what it means to lead this team as a captain and as their starting quarterback.
Bobby Hurley finalizes ASU men’s basketball coaching staff for 2022-23
The Arizona State men’s basketball team finalized its coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, head coach Bobby Hurley announced in a release Friday. Among internal promotions is Jermaine Kimbrough, who will take over as associate head coach. Joining him is Brandon Rosenthal, promoted from director of scouting and player development to assistant coach. They, along with George Aramide, make up Hurley’s bench staff.
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
Angry Chickz to open its first Arizona location in Glendale this fall
California-chain Angry Chickz is coming to Glendale this fall! The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders with different spice levels… one even requiring a waiver.
independentsector.org
Voter ID Story: Stephen and Mary Beth in Arizona
The following is a guest blog authored by Reid Magney of VoteRiders, a Nonprofit Voter Empowerment Project Flagship Partner. When Stephen and Mary Beth Wagner moved from Alabama to Chandler, Arizona, in the fall of 2020, they were not able to vote in the presidential election. “We actually haven’t been able to vote in several years due to moving from state to state for our work,” Stephen said recently. But now they’re ready for Arizona’s primary on August 2 and the general election on November 8, thanks to VoteRiders.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
thefoothillsfocus.com
The Empire Group of Companies closes on 40 acres near TSMC for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies recently closed on 40 acres near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company north of the Valley where it plans to build approximately 354 single-family homes for rent. The proposed development will be named the Village at Bronco Trail. The Land Advisors Organization team of Bret Rinehart,...
thepoloparty.com
Arizona’s Most Beautiful Outdoor Event Returns To Scottsdale November 5
Mark your calendars. This year’s event, our 11th Anniversary, promises to be a polo experience like never before!. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5th for an extraordinary Arizona day filled with many new elements as well as four action-packed polo matches, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction, an expanded Charro Lodge and performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, and some 100 beautiful cars all set at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Everywhere you look beauty and luxury will be your companions!
azbigmedia.com
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
AZFamily
What is “1776 curriculum?” We stopped by a Peoria school teaching it to find out
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 1776 curriculum got renewed attention this week when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she supported it. So what is it exactly? What does it involve? Arizona’s Family learned a school in Peoria uses it. It’s called Candeo Peoria. The public charter school...
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
AZFamily
East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
Arizona Schools Closed, Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms
The storm left behind tons of damage.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
247Sports
