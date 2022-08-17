ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According to officers, three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is still being treated.
Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
North Carolina police investigating after 4 people shot early Saturday morning

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Four people were shot early Saturday morning in Asheville, authorities said. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Grove Street and found four people who had been shot. Their conditions were not immediately available from authorities. Detectives investigating the shooting plan to update the community […]
Pedestrian dead after crash involving 3 vehicles in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. in Taylors on Legrae Court. According to troopers, a Honda SUV was traveling north on private property when the SUV side-swiped...
Man dies at hospital following Upstate crash, coroner says

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A man died at a hospital following a single-car crash, according to Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner identified the victim as Ronald A. Sposato, 78, of Inman. The coroner said the crash happened Friday on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. No other details have...
7 arrested Thursday on gun, drug charges, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said seven people were arrested on gun, drug and larceny charges Thursday afternoon during a crime prevention investigation. The suspects were arrested in various Asheville locations, according to the department. Police said they seized a Glock 19X pistol, Springfield XD9 pistol,...
