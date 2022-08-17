ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooler temps and northern climes associated with increased diabetes diagnoses in dogs

In people, Type 1 diabetes mellitus diagnoses are more common in northern latitudes and during winter. Now a new study shows a similar pattern in dogs. The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, looked at 960 pet dogs with diabetes mellitus living across the United States. A team of University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine researchers found that diabetes diagnoses were significantly more likely to occur in the winter and in the northern U.S. compared to any other season or region. Though the findings don't explain the underlying cause of this correlation, the link with cold weather hints at future possibilities to pursue.
