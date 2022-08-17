SPAC IPOs have declined over 80% year over year. Macro and geopolitical headwinds along with poor post-IPO performance are taking a toll on SPAC IPOs. SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) that boomed last year have lost their appeal in 2022. According to Bloomberg Law, SPAC IPOs dropped more than 80% in the first half of 2022 compared to the prior-year period. The weak macro environment (higher inflation, rising interest rates, and absence of government subsidy) and underperformance post-IPO (several stocks trading well below their IPO price) are to blame.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO