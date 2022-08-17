Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
tipranks.com
Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?
Several investors are looking for blue-chip stocks that could offer attractive growth opportunities amid these uncertain times. In this article, we will discuss three blue-chip stocks – an aviation behemoth, a chip giant, and a leading telecom company, and see which stock scores the Street’s “Strong Buy” consensus rating.
tipranks.com
Is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock a Buy Amid Growing Worker Dissatisfaction?
A large number of Microsoft employees are speculated to exit after receiving their first revised paycheck on September 15. A technology company’s sustainability depends on retaining a talented workforce. While employees seem unhappy, Wall Street continues to be bullish on MSFT stock. Technology behemoth Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is facing...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Is a Hot Stock among Investors
Energy Transfer is a favorite among investors. In this article, we will talk about the possible reasons why investors are so attracted to this energy service company. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), which commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, seems to be an attractive investment option for investors, including retail, institutional, and insiders. Generous rewards, in the form of cash distributions and capital gains, and its solid prospects have raised the investment appeal of this Dallas, Texas-based energy services company.
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
Analysts are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
Nvidia, Salesforce, and Adobe are cloud tech titans that are beaten up but could lead your portfolio to solid results once the tech wreck finishes. Wall Street loves the following names for good reason, but one has higher upside potential than the others. The technology sector has taken a huge...
tipranks.com
Buying the Dip: Here are the Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Bought the Most
This article ranks the top five stocks bought by hedge fund managers in the last three months. As hedge funds tend to outperform the average market returns, keeping a tab on hedge fund trading activity can help investors identify those stocks that are more likely to outrank others. Hedge funds...
tipranks.com
Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now
When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock.
tipranks.com
Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. In addition, New Home Sales and Manufacturing PMI came in lower than expected. As a result, stocks finished today’s session in the red.
tipranks.com
SPAC IPOs’ Plummet: Here’s What’s Behind the Slump
SPAC IPOs have declined over 80% year over year. Macro and geopolitical headwinds along with poor post-IPO performance are taking a toll on SPAC IPOs. SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) that boomed last year have lost their appeal in 2022. According to Bloomberg Law, SPAC IPOs dropped more than 80% in the first half of 2022 compared to the prior-year period. The weak macro environment (higher inflation, rising interest rates, and absence of government subsidy) and underperformance post-IPO (several stocks trading well below their IPO price) are to blame.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SGFY, MSPR, AMC, TV, and HAIN stocks grabbed investors’ attention on Monday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is Connecticut-based Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY), which gained...
tipranks.com
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts
Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
JD.com reported solid earnings results in the second quarter despite the slowdown in the Chinese economy. JD.com (JD) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.61, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.41 per JD share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates nine times.
tipranks.com
What Does the Aerie Buyout Mean for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)?
To strengthen its footprint in the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals eye drops space, Swiss eye-care company Alcon has signed an agreement to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Swiss eye-care company Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for roughly $770 million. The deal, which is expected to boost Alcon’s financials, is in sync with its initiatives to expand its ophthalmic pharmaceutical offerings.
tipranks.com
Meme Stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Secures Financing
Bed Bath & Beyond has found a lender to provide it with a loan to meet its operating cash needs and pay down debt. While Wall Street is sounding the alarm bell on BBBY stock, TipRanks’ data shows that retail investors are not listening yet. It looks like Bed...
tipranks.com
This Insider Just Pocketed $5.25M Worth of Avaya Stock (NYSE:AVYA)
A corporate insider has bagged $5.25 million worth of AVYA stock. The insider activity also spiked investors’ interest and the stock surged 26.7%. A stockholder with a position of more than 10% in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), Theodore Walker Cheng-de King, has bought the company’s shares worth $5.25 million. According to an SEC filing, the shareholder bought 1,930,600 Avaya shares in the range of $2-$3 per share. Following his transaction, Theodore now holds about 13,231,350 shares of Avaya.
tipranks.com
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Poses a $1 Question
Exela Technologies stock has plunged to about $1 at a time when meme stocks are providing a reality check to investors. Although XELA’s steep fall raises Nasdaq delisting risk, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on the stock. Exela Technologies (XELA) has investors wondering what is next for the stock...
tipranks.com
SoFi: An Intriguing Stock to Bank on after Nasty Decline
SoFi Technologies has fallen into a rut due to rising interest rates. With a bank charter and ambitious long-term plans, the neobank stock seems like a very intriguing pick-up at $6 and change per share. Shares of personal finance fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have been a painful ride for investors...
tipranks.com
Why Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
Netflix stock gained over 21% in three months, led by lower-than-feared subscriber losses in Q2. However, the absence of near-term growth catalysts and competitive headwinds remain concerns. Shares of the streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) recovered from the lows, thanks to the lower-than-feared subscriber losses in Q2. Further, its initiatives to...
tipranks.com
Applied Materials Stock: A Compelling Buy, Says #1-Rated Analyst
Top-rated Needham analyst Quinn Bolton believes that AMAT can weather a downturn and is a compelling Buy. Here are the positive factors that make him think that. Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials (AMAT) is a market leader in wafer fabrication equipment (WFE), serving the logic/foundry and memory end markets. After the company’s quarterly results last week, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton, ranked #1 out of 8,020 analysts tracked by TipRanks, dove deep into Applied Materials’ earnings report to better understand how things look for the company, going forward. He believes that AMAT stock is a compelling Buy.
Comments / 0