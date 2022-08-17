Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 12

The Indianapolis Colts conducted their first joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Wednesday.

The Colts will have two of these practices Wednesday and Thursday this week before the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Given the competitive and physical nature of these joint practices, the starters are not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game.

Here’s a roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 12 of Colts training camp:

Pat McAfee in the house

Former Wolverines catching up

Working on the Leonard punch?

Receiver work

Alec Pierce working through press

Colts winning 1v1s handedly

Good starts for Indy WRs

Andrew Ogletree being attended to

Recap of 1v1 and 7v7

MPJ being MPJ

Michael Pittman Jr. says hi

Another scrap

Alec Pierce continues his strong day

Colts offense is humming

The owner makes an appearance

Big day for the offense