Kearney Hub
Kearney High cross country excited for growth opportunities in new season
KEARNEY — With the start of the new school year, the Kearney High boys and girls cross country teams are beginning to prepare for their first meets. With some senior leadership and a lot of new runners, the Bearcats are hopeful for another competitive season. Boys. The Kearney High...
Kearney Hub
Kristensen reflects on 20 years at UNK's helm
KEARNEY — Douglas Kristensen loves seeing the positive impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney has on its students, particularly his own children. When Kristensen took on the role of chancellor at UNK in July 2002, his daughters, Morgan and Paige, were aged 8 and 3. They grew up attending events on campus that helped shape their young lives.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Minden is on the radar in all fall sports
MINDEN — The bark is back in the Minden Whippets. The Minden volleyball team hit its stride at the end of last season, finishing 23-12 and winning the Southwest Conference. With eight players who started at various positions last season, the Whippets are poised to make some noise in Class C2.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Lexington runners hope to stay on top
LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top. Now, it wants to stay there. Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Star player greets new coach at Pleasanton
PLEASANTON — After 26 years, the Pleasanton Bulldogs opened football practice under the direction of a new coach. Noah Pelan takes over for Ricci Westland, who stepped down as the Bulldogs’ head coach. But Westland didn’t leave a bare cupboard. Treven Wendt, last year’s Hub Territory 8-Man...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
Kearney Hub
UNK College of Ed gives community service award to ESU 10 employees
KEARNEY — Representatives from the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education made a surprise announcement during Monday’s board meeting at Educational Service Unit 10. They dropped by to recognize coordinator Alexandra Dillon and the Early Learning Connection team with the “Making a Difference” Outstanding Community Service...
Kearney Hub
UNK graduate Platt overcame obstacles to help others do the same
KEARNEY — Jacque Platt has always had high expectations. She’s the type of person who pushes herself — and those around her — to achieve great things. “I think of myself as a leader who brings other people up and sees the best in other people,” Platt said. “Even though I have a disability, I think I can still be that person.”
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
Kearney Hub
Ravenna man makes a move to Kearney Chamber marketing
RAVENNA — Don’t quit your day job. Instead, feed your passion in your spare time. That’s the advice of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-produced podcast featuring individuals who explain how they achieved their dreams. His partner in the venture is Kirk...
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
KSNB Local4
Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
doniphanherald.com
Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (43) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
