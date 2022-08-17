ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Kristensen reflects on 20 years at UNK's helm

KEARNEY — Douglas Kristensen loves seeing the positive impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney has on its students, particularly his own children. When Kristensen took on the role of chancellor at UNK in July 2002, his daughters, Morgan and Paige, were aged 8 and 3. They grew up attending events on campus that helped shape their young lives.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

2-A-Days: Minden is on the radar in all fall sports

MINDEN — The bark is back in the Minden Whippets. The Minden volleyball team hit its stride at the end of last season, finishing 23-12 and winning the Southwest Conference. With eight players who started at various positions last season, the Whippets are poised to make some noise in Class C2.
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

2-A-Days: Lexington runners hope to stay on top

LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top. Now, it wants to stay there. Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”
LEXINGTON, NE
Kearney Hub

2-A-Days: Star player greets new coach at Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — After 26 years, the Pleasanton Bulldogs opened football practice under the direction of a new coach. Noah Pelan takes over for Ricci Westland, who stepped down as the Bulldogs’ head coach. But Westland didn’t leave a bare cupboard. Treven Wendt, last year’s Hub Territory 8-Man...
PLEASANTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project

The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK College of Ed gives community service award to ESU 10 employees

KEARNEY — Representatives from the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education made a surprise announcement during Monday’s board meeting at Educational Service Unit 10. They dropped by to recognize coordinator Alexandra Dillon and the Early Learning Connection team with the “Making a Difference” Outstanding Community Service...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK graduate Platt overcame obstacles to help others do the same

KEARNEY — Jacque Platt has always had high expectations. She’s the type of person who pushes herself — and those around her — to achieve great things. “I think of myself as a leader who brings other people up and sees the best in other people,” Platt said. “Even though I have a disability, I think I can still be that person.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ravenna man makes a move to Kearney Chamber marketing

RAVENNA — Don’t quit your day job. Instead, feed your passion in your spare time. That’s the advice of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-produced podcast featuring individuals who explain how they achieved their dreams. His partner in the venture is Kirk...
RAVENNA, NE
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
HASTINGS, NE
clipperpubco.com

Card shower to honor 40th anniversary

The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
SHELTON, NE

