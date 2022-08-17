ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, NC

kiss951.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lynnwoodtoday.com

Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing

Diana Thompson is engaged, but not happily. Doubts about the imminent big day lead Diana to accept a Thanksgiving invitation from her friend Jenn, who promised a relaxing time away from the city and her fiance. They travel into the mountains of North Carolina to join Jenn’s family at their remote ranch. It’s a fateful vacation, where Diana meets rodeo star Dillon McCoy and discovers he is the love of her life. Danger stalks Dillon now though, and that puts Diana’s life at risk too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
City
Saint James, NC
theonefeather.com

N.C. Trail of Tears Assoc. hosting 25th Annual Conference & Symposium

The North Carolina Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the infamous Trail of Tears, which removed the majority of Cherokees in 1838-39 to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma. North Carolina’s history is unique in that, though 3,000 Cherokees were removed from the state, some remained in the mountains or returned home to become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
CHEROKEE, NC
cbs17

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
POLITICS
Person
Seal
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
wfdd.org

Report: Visitor spending is up across North Carolina

A new study shows that visitor spending is up across North Carolina. The Triad area saw some big gains. Recovery in visitor spending was felt statewide in 2021 compared to the previous year with all 100 counties seeing increases. Overall, it’s up 45 percent. That’s according to the report,...
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA (WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña.  What is La Niña?  La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
TRAFFIC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC

