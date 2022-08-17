Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Related
WRAL
North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing
Diana Thompson is engaged, but not happily. Doubts about the imminent big day lead Diana to accept a Thanksgiving invitation from her friend Jenn, who promised a relaxing time away from the city and her fiance. They travel into the mountains of North Carolina to join Jenn’s family at their remote ranch. It’s a fateful vacation, where Diana meets rodeo star Dillon McCoy and discovers he is the love of her life. Danger stalks Dillon now though, and that puts Diana’s life at risk too.
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with the most super commuters in North Carolina
A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns.
theonefeather.com
N.C. Trail of Tears Assoc. hosting 25th Annual Conference & Symposium
The North Carolina Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the infamous Trail of Tears, which removed the majority of Cherokees in 1838-39 to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma. North Carolina’s history is unique in that, though 3,000 Cherokees were removed from the state, some remained in the mountains or returned home to become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
cbs17
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
islandfreepress.org
Visitor spending increases in all 100 counties in 2021; Dare third highest total in N.C.
Proving just how busy 2021 was on the Outer Banks, the recovery in visitor spending was also felt statewide in 2021 according to data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Dare County generated the third most spending of any county in North Carolina in 2021 of $1.826 billion,...
wfdd.org
Report: Visitor spending is up across North Carolina
A new study shows that visitor spending is up across North Carolina. The Triad area saw some big gains. Recovery in visitor spending was felt statewide in 2021 compared to the previous year with all 100 counties seeing increases. Overall, it’s up 45 percent. That’s according to the report,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses North Carolina’s tight U.S. Senate race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the latest Civitas Poll on North Carolina’s highly competitive U.S. Senate race. Kokai offered these comments during the Aug. 19, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA (WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña. What is La Niña? La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific […]
DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
Comments / 0