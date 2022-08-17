Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Look: Talented Prospects Trentyn Flowers, Matt Gilhool, Alier Maluk Visit WVU
On Saturday, West Virginia men’s basketball hosted 2024 5-star Trentyn Flowers, 2024 C Matthew Gilhool and 2025 top-25 F Alier Maluk for unofficial visits. All three prospects posted their visit pictures on social media. TRENTYN FLOWERS / 2024 5-STAR G. MATTHEW GILHOOL / 2024 C. ALIER MALUK / 2025...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Trying to Land One of the Top Ranked Players in the Country
Morgantown, West Virginia – Alier Maluk, the 23rd ranked prospect in the 2025 class, has emerged as one of the hottest players in the country recently. Today, he is in Morgantown, West Virginia. Maluk, a 6’10 forward from Imani Christian Pennsylvania Academy and the All Ohio Red AAU Program,...
wvsportsnow.com
Alex Ruoff Retires from Professional Basketball, Joins WVU Staff
Former Mountaineer guard Alex Ruoff announced his retirement from basketball on Friday morning. Ruoff released a note on social media thanking the people that helped him throughout his career. Just hours after Ruoff’s tweet, West Virginia men’s basketball announced that the former guard will be joining the staff as a...
WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines
West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
Mary the Mountaineer Throws First Pitch at PNC Park
West Virginia is making its presence felt in the city of Pittsburgh despite there still being nearly two weeks to go until the Backyard Brawl. The college’s mascot, Mary the Mountaineer, threw out the first pitch at Friday night’s Pittsburgh Pirates game, as WVU Night was celebrated at PNC Park.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Offers Four-Star RB Dilin Jones
Running back Dilin Jones announced via Twitter that he had officially received an offer from West Virginia University on Friday afternoon. Jones, who is entering his junior season at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, is a four-star rated prospect with 247Sports. According to Jones’ Twitter,...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU LB Jasir Cox Talks Position Change, Motivations for Moving Up to FBS Level
West Virginia linebacker Jasir Cox explains to the media, including WVSN, about his motivations for coming to WVU and how moving to Spear is going. He also talks about bringing a winning mentality after winning 3 FCS titles to WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
Spear Jasir Cox Brings Winning Attitude to West Virginia
New spear Jasir Cox brings a winning attitude with him from capturing three national titles at the FCS level. It goes right with the experience that head coach Neal Brown has said the team targeted to fill up their secondary. “They have to help,” said Brown at the start of...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Transfers to Troy
For the fourth time in his collegiate career Jarret Doege has found a new home. The former West Virginia quarterback has decided to transfer to Troy University. Originally transferring to West Virginia from Bowling Green, Doege spent three years with West Virginia. He threw for 6,453 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 career games and was second in the Big 12 Conference in passing completions in 2020 and 2021.
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. West Virginia sure could use Harrell’s help. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. “He’s brought a different energy about him,” Brown said. “He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting. He’s been able to have success with different types of players and different types of offenses.”
wvsportsnow.com
Casey Legg Talks Soccer to Kicker Transition
The transition from soccer to kicker isn’t a hard one to see, after all soccer at its most basic form is just kicking. And it’s the one that West Virginia kicker Casey Legg had to make years ago. It came after a soccer game, when an opponent’s parent...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football to Hold Walk-on Tryouts
The West Virginia University football program will be hosting a workout for students interested in joining the team as a walk-on on Monday, Aug. 22. The tryout will be held at 6 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility next to Milan Puskar Stadium. To register, scan and email copies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heartlandcollegesports.com
West Virginia Football 2022: Best-Case vs. Worst-Case Scenario
2022 is a make-or-break season for Neal Brown at West Virginia, and after coming off a disappointing 7-6 season in which the offense was mostly inept, the pressure is on in Morgantown. New faces at offensive coordinator and quarterback are reasons for optimism, but the Mountaineers were hit hard in...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU CB Rashad Ajayi on Adjusting to West Virginia Program, New Style of Defense
West Virginia cornerback Rashad Ajayi discusses his adjustment to WVU and a new style of defense while speaking with the media, including WVSN, on August 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU TE Brian Polendey Feels Graham Harrell’s Offense Can Help Him as Pass Catcher
West Virginia tight end talks working on being more of a pass catcher and fitting into Graham Harrell’s offense while speaking with the media, including WVSN, on August 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU K Casey Legg on if This Year’s Camp was Different, His Progression as Kicker
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg answers questions from the media, including WVSN, about if this camp was any different and his time at WVU on August 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
Comments / 0