Arlington, TX

NBC Sports

Where Red Sox farm system ranks, per Baseball America

The Boston Red Sox farm system is on the rise, but how does it stack up against the rest of Major League Baseball?. According to Baseball America's midseason organization talent rankings, the Red Sox sit just outside the top 10 with the 11th best farm system in the league. They also ranked 11th on Baseball America's preseason list.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Braves host the Astros on home winning streak

Houston Astros (77-45, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Astros +126; over/under is 8 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

Best Bar in Every State

Looking for a place to unwind after a hard day’s work? Or an energizing venue where you can meet up with friends? A cocktail bar provides the perfect atmosphere for socializing and relaxation. And chances are, you’ll find a watering hole near you serving up tasty drinks, whatever your pleasure. According to IBISWorld, 71,634 bars […]
RESTAURANTS
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos resting Thursday afternoon for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Chicago Cubs. Adley Rutschman will return to catching duties in place of Chirinos and hit second. Anthony Santander will be the Orioles' designated hitter and cleanup man. Rutschman has...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series

New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

