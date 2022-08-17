Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Where Red Sox farm system ranks, per Baseball America
The Boston Red Sox farm system is on the rise, but how does it stack up against the rest of Major League Baseball?. According to Baseball America's midseason organization talent rankings, the Red Sox sit just outside the top 10 with the 11th best farm system in the league. They also ranked 11th on Baseball America's preseason list.
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
MLB・
Oakland Athletics add pitcher Norge Ruiz from Triple-A Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics purchased the contract of right-hander Norge Ruiz from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned right-hander Domingo Tapia. Ruiz,
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series
Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022
The New York Mets will finish off a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick. The Mets and the Phillies split a day-night doubleheader yesterday. Now, they will play the...
New York Mets right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker (back) scratched from Sunday start
New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was scratched from Sunday’s start in Philadelphia due to a back injury. The team
MLB・
numberfire.com
Mark Canha operating in left field for Mets' Saturday Game 2 contest against Phillies
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Saturday's second contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Canha will operate in left field after Tyler Naquin was left on the bench. In a matchup versus Phillies' lefty Bailey Falter, our models project Canha to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
FOX Sports
Braves host the Astros on home winning streak
Houston Astros (77-45, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Astros +126; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos resting Thursday afternoon for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Chicago Cubs. Adley Rutschman will return to catching duties in place of Chirinos and hit second. Anthony Santander will be the Orioles' designated hitter and cleanup man. Rutschman has...
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FOX Sports
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series
New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
