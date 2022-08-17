ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Hart of the City’: Loachapoka’s stars shine in dominant opening win over LaFayette

ROANOKE — You could use stats to measure JC Hart’s impact on Loachapoka. Against LaFayette on Saturday evening, the Auburn cornerback commitment had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. He made two tough tackles and had a pass breakup in coverage against LaFayette’s Joshua Combs, who has a scholarship offer from Mississippi State and 10 other schools. Hart also had 66 combined yards on two punt returns, both of which set up Loachapoka touchdowns.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
utv44.com

Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Columbia, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
Local
Alabama Football
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
CBS42.com

Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama

The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama red snapper season extended

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Red Snapper fishing season has been extended until the last Saturday of December, the 31st, for private and state anglers due to a number of reasons including spiked gas prices and extended inclement weather, according to Scott Bannon, director for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. All […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Golden Eagles#Lions#American Football#Waay#Arab#Knights Updated#Brooks Lions Updated#Albertville Aggies#Columbia Eagles
WAAY-TV

Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Plenty of storms this weekend; staying warm and humid

If only this weekend featured the same sunshine and low humidity we saw last weekend. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. After a stormy night for some, spotty showers continue to develop across North Alabama. Several waves of storms are expected throughout the day. In fact, we are closely monitoring two clusters of storms near Birmingham and in Mississippi that could move into our area late this morning. Storms will be the most widespread this afternoon and evening. The overall severe weather potential is low today and tonight. However, any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will produce wind gusts up to 50 or 60 MPH, similar to what we saw in Huntsville last night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
DOTHAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Stormy weekend ahead

It's been a warm and humid Friday. Highs are peaking in the upper 80s. Clouds mix with some sunshine, but some locations may see a few showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Lightning delays are possible for high school football games tonight. Make sure you know where you will go if storms require you to take shelter. Rain chances go down by sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 70.
ALABAMA STATE
floridasportsman.com

Sign of the times

They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
ALABAMA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Alabama man claims $1 million prize from 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game

Man Turns a Trip to Fortune Liquors into a $1 Million Fortune!. The Florida Lottery (Lottery) today announces that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy