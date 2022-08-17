Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Hart of the City’: Loachapoka’s stars shine in dominant opening win over LaFayette
ROANOKE — You could use stats to measure JC Hart’s impact on Loachapoka. Against LaFayette on Saturday evening, the Auburn cornerback commitment had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. He made two tough tackles and had a pass breakup in coverage against LaFayette’s Joshua Combs, who has a scholarship offer from Mississippi State and 10 other schools. Hart also had 66 combined yards on two punt returns, both of which set up Loachapoka touchdowns.
utv44.com
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson
After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
Week 1 Alabama High School Football Scores
Schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
CBS42.com
Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama
The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
Alabama red snapper season extended
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Red Snapper fishing season has been extended until the last Saturday of December, the 31st, for private and state anglers due to a number of reasons including spiked gas prices and extended inclement weather, according to Scott Bannon, director for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. All […]
wbrc.com
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
WAAY-TV
Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama
The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
‘American Idol’: 30 singers from Alabama who competed on the reality TV series
Can Alabama produce another winner on “American Idol’? Our state has a rich history on the reality series, with a scorecard that features two champs, two runners-up, several Top 10 contestants and more. The TV singing competition has been around since 2002, and Season 20, which aired earlier...
WAAY-TV
Plenty of storms this weekend; staying warm and humid
If only this weekend featured the same sunshine and low humidity we saw last weekend. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. After a stormy night for some, spotty showers continue to develop across North Alabama. Several waves of storms are expected throughout the day. In fact, we are closely monitoring two clusters of storms near Birmingham and in Mississippi that could move into our area late this morning. Storms will be the most widespread this afternoon and evening. The overall severe weather potential is low today and tonight. However, any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will produce wind gusts up to 50 or 60 MPH, similar to what we saw in Huntsville last night.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
wbrc.com
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
WAAY-TV
Stormy weekend ahead
It's been a warm and humid Friday. Highs are peaking in the upper 80s. Clouds mix with some sunshine, but some locations may see a few showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Lightning delays are possible for high school football games tonight. Make sure you know where you will go if storms require you to take shelter. Rain chances go down by sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 70.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
floridasportsman.com
Sign of the times
They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
capitalsoup.com
Alabama man claims $1 million prize from 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game
Man Turns a Trip to Fortune Liquors into a $1 Million Fortune!. The Florida Lottery (Lottery) today announces that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at former work place now headed to prison
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
