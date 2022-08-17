If only this weekend featured the same sunshine and low humidity we saw last weekend. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. After a stormy night for some, spotty showers continue to develop across North Alabama. Several waves of storms are expected throughout the day. In fact, we are closely monitoring two clusters of storms near Birmingham and in Mississippi that could move into our area late this morning. Storms will be the most widespread this afternoon and evening. The overall severe weather potential is low today and tonight. However, any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will produce wind gusts up to 50 or 60 MPH, similar to what we saw in Huntsville last night.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO