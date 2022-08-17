Read full article on original website
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 19-21
It's finally Friday like George Jones sings and we all could use a break. We all are ready to get out of the house, forget about work, and our everyday issues, and just get out and have some fun. Are you looking for something to do? Want to go out...
beaumontcvb.com
Family Fit Activities in Beaumont
Sometimes, you just need a break. Whether it's school or work, everyone of all ages deserves to take some time off to have fun and let loose! What better way to do it than an outing for some amazing family fun around Beaumont? There are all kinds of exciting and special activities to choose from.
Lake Charles American Press
Local bakery giving away 250 bundtlets on Sept. 1
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lake Charles is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at its 4740 Nelson Road location to celebrate its 25th birthday. It’s part of a national celebration where bakeries from coast to coast will give out...
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
KPLC TV
Water spout in Johnson Bayou
KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Sunday, Rain Chances Increase Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances will once again will be present for Sunday. A very moist air mass will still be in place to end the weekend, so despite upper-level high pressure nearby, that should still be enough to trigger scattered showers and storms across the area. With that being said, Sunday does not look to be a complete washout, meaning that many outdoor activities can still be held. Just keep an eye on the sky and you can track any rain that develops with our First Alert Weather App. Temperatures should nice again be held in the upper 80′s to around 90, as even areas that do not receive rain tomorrow will have some cloudiness around to help lower those temperatures.
Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana
This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
The Circus is Coming to Sulphur! Jordan World Circus
I will admit, I am a 39-year-old man with zero kids but I will pay to sit as close to the front row of a circus every time I can go to one. The last one I went to was the crazy Halloween circus that came to Lake Charles. You remember that was the one that everyone said was all devil worshipping related. I assure you, we didn't do anything like that.
Husband and wife duo create community garden in Beaumont's historic Pear Orchard neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — The historic Pear Orchard neighborhood in Beaumont is now home to a community garden, thanks to a husband and wife duo. The goal is to connect the people who live nearby to fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to promote healthy behaviors. Chef Delilah Johnson...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 9 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award. Michoud Artemis preview. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
Westlake Road Closures for Annual Triathlon August 20
Westlake Road Closures for Annual Triathlon August 20. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, Chief Christopher Wilrye of the Westlake Police Department announced that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Recreational Center in Westlake will be hosting its annual Triathlon starting at 7 am. The following roads in...
KPLC TV
Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
