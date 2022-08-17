Read full article on original website
TPD investigating officer involved shooting
The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. Officers say the shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. near the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue.
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
Viral video shows Gilbert man confronting skateboarder with a gun
The incident, according to reports, happened over the weekend at a church parking lot. Charges against the suspect, according to Gilbert Police, have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the suspect.
Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint. On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks. Officers say she went to the...
PD: Man accused of pulling gun on skateboarder in Gilbert; charges submitted for review
GILBERT, Ariz. - A Gilbert man could be in some legal trouble, as a result of an act caught on a video that has since gone viral. The video was taken on Aug. 13 at a church near Guadalupe and Lindsay Roads. At the time, the church's parking lot was empty, and three friends were skateboarding at the parking lot when a man got out of his black Tesla car, and pulled out his gun.
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a man pulled a handgun on a group of skateboarders earlier this week. The incident went viral early Thursday, Aug. 18, after social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a video. TizzyEnt has more than five million followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
Deputies rescue 39 students, drivers after bus gets stuck
The Pima County Sheriff's Office has rescued 39 students and two drivers after the bus they were traveling in got stuck.
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
TPD looking for missing vulnerable adult
The Tucson Police Department is looking for 52-year-old Christine Meyers-Brinson. Officers say she was last seen at 3800 West Calle Seis in Green Valley around 5 a.m.
38 years in prison for Mexican man in fatal Arizona robbery
PHOENIX (AP) — A Mexican man was sentenced to 38 years in prison for killing an Arizona convenience store clerk during a 2015 robbery that was cited by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans in complaints about immigrants who commit crimes while in the U.S. illegally. Prosecutors had...
Three students, one adult hurt in school bus crash in Gilbert
At least one person is hurt after a school bus crash Friday morning near Higley and Chandler Heights roads in Gilbert.
'You should probably never get out of prison': Suspect sentenced for murdering 21-year-old Mesa store clerk in 2015
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Maricopa County judge has sentenced a man to 38.5 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old QuikTrip clerk in 2015. Apolinar Altamirano, 37, pleaded guilty to murdering Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa after the convenience store clerk...
Tucson mom pleads for public to help find her son's killer
It's been almost two months since a teen was fatally shot in Catalina, with an investigation still underway, authorities have not identified a suspect.
Police ID suspect, murder victim in shooting at Phoenix party that left 4 others hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man has died and four other people were hurt in a shooting at a late-night party in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend. Now, police have identified the man who was killed and the person they believe is responsible. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday,...
Phoenix police release new numbers from Operation Gun Crime Crackdown
More than a year later and it's still hard for Eunice Despaigne to talk about her daughter's death in June of 2021.
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
TPD seizes over 100 fentanyl pills near Golf Links and Kolb
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have seized over 100 Fentanyl pills. On August 19th, 2022 during the night TPD served a search warrant in the area of Golf Links and Kolb.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
A suspect died in Pima County Jail. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Wade Welch died at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
