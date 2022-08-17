ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

click orlando

Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates' campaign ads? Here's what we found out

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Federal Judge Blocks Florida Law Banning 'Woke' Workplace Training

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Individual Freedom Act (a.k.a. the "Stop WOKE Act") in April, he made it absolutely clear that his intent was to censor private speech. "In Florida, we will not let the far-left woke agenda take over our schools and workplaces. There is no place for indoctrination or discrimination in Florida," he said.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida, Florida, Florida: Democrats fight to take on Gov. DeSantis

Florida’s upcoming primary, one of the last major contests of the primary season, will test questions about how Democrats will challenge incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R). Meanwhile, former President Trump keeps the attention away from arguments the GOP would like to make against Democrats in Washington. Aug. 19, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida,  according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Conviction Integrity Units not only exonerate the innocent, they solve crimes and bring justice

Unfortunately, the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit does not have a Conviction Integrity Unit. On Thursday, Aug. 4, State Attorney Andrew Warren planned to hold a press conference announcing he’d solved the 1983 murder of Barbara Grams. He still held that press conference, albeit later than intended, after spending the day with Grams’ family and after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him as State Attorney.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

A Florida Appeals Court Denied a Parentless Minor a Waiver of Parental Consent for an Abortion

On Monday, a Florida appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to deny a 16-year-old girl a waiver that she sought in order to obtain a legal abortion at 10 weeks of pregnancy without the consent of her parents or legal guardian. Florida's First District Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's ruling because the teenager "had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy."
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa mayor says police won't make abortion arrests

The women of Tampa shouldn't fear being prosecuted for having an abortion, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assured a crowd gathered earlier this week."The Tampa Police Department is here to work with the community on the issues that they deem important, to keep the community safe [and] to ensure that people aren't victims of crime, not to go out and prosecute individuals for personal choices that they've made," Castor said at an event with constituents, per Creative Loafing. "So that's about as simple as it can get."Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended independently-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren two weeks ago for making similar pledges not to enforce state law.What they're saying: "She is a lifelong cop dedicated to enforcing the law and improving the quality of life in Tampa, and she certainly was not trying to take a shot at the governor," Castor's spokesperson Adam Smith told Axios.The Tampa Police Department didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.The latest: The Florida Senate halted its review of DeSantis' suspension of Warren, per Florida Politics.Senate rules dictate suspensions be paused while any court case plays out. After Warren filed suit Wednesday, the Senate president prompted the halt.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Fried speaks on mask views while meeting voters

One thing that really sets democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried apart from her opponent Charlie Crist is her view on masks and pandemic related mandates. Fried stated that she's opposed to any type of mask mandate. Fried focused on meeting voters. During a tour through the Tampa area on Friday,...
TAMPA, FL
altoday.com

Ron DeSantis: New legislation coming next year to grow Florida's teaching workforce

New legislation is being proposed for the 2023 legislative session to expand Florida’s teaching workforce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. Three new legislative proposals the legislature will consider next year, he said, include a recruitment initiative to hire retired military veterans and first responders as teachers, the creation of an apprenticeship program for existing teachers who mentor aspiring teachers, and a new scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in teaching dual enrollment high school courses.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

A Case That Pits Gun Rights Activism Against Federalism

In 2005, President George W. Bush signed into law the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a statute designed to protect gun makers, dealers, distributors, and importers from being sued "for the harm caused by the misuse of firearms by third parties, including criminals." "Our laws should punish...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Miami New Times

Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb

Roughly nine months after Broward man Mason Courson (AKA #Tweedledumb) was arrested for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, he is slated to stand trial in Washington D.C. On Friday, Senior U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan set the jury selection and trial for...
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
FLORIDA STATE
