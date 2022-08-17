Read full article on original website
click orlando
Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out
ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules
Several Republican-led states are facing similar challenges from the Department of Justice. The post Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules appeared first on NewsOne.
Federal Judge Blocks Florida Law Banning 'Woke' Workplace Training
When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Individual Freedom Act (a.k.a. the "Stop WOKE Act") in April, he made it absolutely clear that his intent was to censor private speech. "In Florida, we will not let the far-left woke agenda take over our schools and workplaces. There is no place for indoctrination or discrimination in Florida," he said.
Florida, Florida, Florida: Democrats fight to take on Gov. DeSantis
Florida’s upcoming primary, one of the last major contests of the primary season, will test questions about how Democrats will challenge incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R). Meanwhile, former President Trump keeps the attention away from arguments the GOP would like to make against Democrats in Washington. Aug. 19, 2022.
Polk GOP Removes Website Promotion for a Candidate in a Nonpartisan Judicial Race
An image promoting a candidate for county judge was removed from the Republican Party of Polk County website today after questions were raised about whether the promotion violates a state law. The image removed from the home page of the polk.gop website promoted the candidacy of John Flynn in the...
Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property
BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
floridapolitics.com
Conviction Integrity Units not only exonerate the innocent, they solve crimes and bring justice
Unfortunately, the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit does not have a Conviction Integrity Unit. On Thursday, Aug. 4, State Attorney Andrew Warren planned to hold a press conference announcing he’d solved the 1983 murder of Barbara Grams. He still held that press conference, albeit later than intended, after spending the day with Grams’ family and after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him as State Attorney.
A Florida Appeals Court Denied a Parentless Minor a Waiver of Parental Consent for an Abortion
On Monday, a Florida appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to deny a 16-year-old girl a waiver that she sought in order to obtain a legal abortion at 10 weeks of pregnancy without the consent of her parents or legal guardian. Florida's First District Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's ruling because the teenager "had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy."
cltampa.com
Federal lawsuit will challenge Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming treatments
A legal fight is looming over a state rule taking effect Sunday that will end Medicaid reimbursements for transgender care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-reassignment surgery. Attorneys representing individuals and groups plan to file a federal lawsuit challenging the rule, people involved in the anticipated case said...
Tampa mayor says police won't make abortion arrests
The women of Tampa shouldn't fear being prosecuted for having an abortion, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assured a crowd gathered earlier this week."The Tampa Police Department is here to work with the community on the issues that they deem important, to keep the community safe [and] to ensure that people aren't victims of crime, not to go out and prosecute individuals for personal choices that they've made," Castor said at an event with constituents, per Creative Loafing. "So that's about as simple as it can get."Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended independently-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren two weeks ago for making similar pledges not to enforce state law.What they're saying: "She is a lifelong cop dedicated to enforcing the law and improving the quality of life in Tampa, and she certainly was not trying to take a shot at the governor," Castor's spokesperson Adam Smith told Axios.The Tampa Police Department didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.The latest: The Florida Senate halted its review of DeSantis' suspension of Warren, per Florida Politics.Senate rules dictate suspensions be paused while any court case plays out. After Warren filed suit Wednesday, the Senate president prompted the halt.
Bay News 9
Fried speaks on mask views while meeting voters
One thing that really sets democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried apart from her opponent Charlie Crist is her view on masks and pandemic related mandates. Fried stated that she's opposed to any type of mask mandate. Fried focused on meeting voters. During a tour through the Tampa area on Friday,...
altoday.com
Ron DeSantis: New legislation coming next year to grow Florida’s teaching workforce
New legislation is being proposed for the 2023 legislative session to expand Florida’s teaching workforce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. Three new legislative proposals the legislature will consider next year, he said, include a recruitment initiative to hire retired military veterans and first responders as teachers, the creation of an apprenticeship program for existing teachers who mentor aspiring teachers, and a new scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in teaching dual enrollment high school courses.
A Case That Pits Gun Rights Activism Against Federalism
In 2005, President George W. Bush signed into law the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a statute designed to protect gun makers, dealers, distributors, and importers from being sued "for the harm caused by the misuse of firearms by third parties, including criminals." "Our laws should punish...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD. Minardi says the firing, which followed a failed random...
Miami New Times
Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb
Roughly nine months after Broward man Mason Courson (AKA #Tweedledumb) was arrested for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, he is slated to stand trial in Washington D.C. On Friday, Senior U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan set the jury selection and trial for...
Signs Warn About 'Deadly Force' at Florida Schools: 'Teachers Are Armed'
"The Florida legislature gave us the ability to train and arm educators in a schoolhouse," Gulf District Superintendent Jim Norton said.
sflcn.com
What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
