The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
CBS LA

Teenage boy intentionally struck by 2 cars in Florence, police say

A teenager was intentionally struck by two vehicles in the Florence area, according to police. The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along 66th Street and Avalon Boulevard. It was there that police say a large party with about 150 people was underway and a fight broke out. That's when police say the boy was intentionally struck by two vehicles. One of the vehicles struck a light pole and that driver ran from the scene. A search continues for the suspects involved in this crime. 
The Independent

Patients taken to hospital in fire engines as firefighters respond to rocketing medical calls

Firefighters have resorted to taking people to hospital in fire engines amid rocketing call-outs to medical emergencies.Fire and rescue services now respond to more “non-fire incidents” than fires in England, including cardiac arrests, suicide attempts and elderly people trapped in their homes after falls.Official statistics show that they attended more than 18,200 medical incidents in 2021-22, an increase of a third from the previous year, and that firefighters rather than ambulances were the “first responder” in almost half of those calls.Chris Lowther, who chairs the National Fire Chiefs’ Council’s operations committee, said the figures showed a “new reality” as firefighters...
