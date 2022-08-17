ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf Channel

Sam Bennett continues to navigate tough U.S. Amateur path, and now he draws Stewart Hagestad

PARAMUS, N.J. – No one can say Sam Bennett hasn’t been tested. Through three matches of this 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club, Bennett has easily had the most difficult path to the quarterfinals. He opened with a 1-up victory over Nick Gabrelcik, the 13th-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He then took down No. 27 Fred Biondi, 6 and 5, on Thursday morning before coming out in the afternoon and dispatching No. 10 David Puig, 4 and 2.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy tries to focus on 17 good holes: 'Forget about that swing on 15'

WILMINGTON, Del. – Rory McIlroy was determined to look optimistically at his opening 68 at this BMW Championship. Sailing along at 6 under Thursday at Wilmington Country Club, McIlroy tried to hit a soft, cutting 5-iron on the watery 15th hole but instead double-crossed it, yanking his shot left into the pond. After wedging onto the green, he three-putted from 25 feet for triple bogey. His momentum stalled, McIlroy made par on the last three holes to sit four shots off the lead.
WILMINGTON, DE
Golf Channel

Denny McCarthy on verge of making Tour Championship for first time

WILMINGTON, Del. – Denny McCarthy knew he needed to be at his best this week – physically, mentally – if he wanted to tick off one of his season goals. As one of the players on the wrong side of the top-30 bubble entering the BMW Championship, McCarthy couldn’t afford any unforeseen issues – but he admitted to being surprised by the sweltering conditions that players faced Friday at Wilmington Country Club, where temperatures soared into the low-90s with high humidity.
WILMINGTON, DE
Golf Channel

Stewart Hagestad nearly aces famous par-4, easily advances at U.S. Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. – Stewart Hagestad was modest when asked about his 6-and-4 drumming of incoming Virginia freshman Benjamin James on Thursday morning at The Ridgewood Country Club. “I played well,” said Hagestad as he plated some lunch, which he’d have a little extra time to consume – thanks to...
PARAMUS, NJ
Golf Channel

Jason Gore is back on the PGA Tour, as senior vice president and player advisor

WILMINGTON, Del. – Former winner Jason Gore is rejoining the PGA Tour – but not as a player. The Tour announced Friday that Gore, 48, has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisor to commissioner Jay Monahan. Gore will “serve as a player advocate who will continue to strengthen the relationship between the Tour and its membership,” according to a release.
Golf Channel

Nicholas Gross, 15, reaches U.S. Amateur quarterfinals after 'awkward' moment during ruling

PARAMUS, N.J. – Nicholas Gross had just bogeyed The Ridgewood Country Club's par-4 seventh to lose the hole and allow his Round-of-16 opponent, Luke Potter, to tie their match Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Amateur. He then proceeded to badly hook his tee shot on the par-4 eighth into the left rough, his ball coming to rest in a gnarly lie about 2 feet from the USGA's 8-foot-tall, white championship tee sign for the par-3 sixth hole.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Golf Channel

With lots on the line come Sunday, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott start well on Thursday

Standing 44th and 45th, respectively, in FedExCup points, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott were paired in the opening round of the BMW Championship. After signing their scorecards on Day 1 at Wilmington Country Club, they stood first and second on the leaderboard. Bradley shot 7-under 64 while Scott had a 65. They combined for 15 birdies and two bogeys.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf players suing PGA Tour

With last week’s temporary restraining order decided, the courts turned their attention to the much broader antitrust lawsuit that will pit the PGA Tour against a group of LIV Golf players who have been suspended by the circuit. Attorneys for the suspended players argued Thursday in a Zoom hearing...
LAW
Golf Channel

Will Wilcox wills Ben Carr to the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. — Sometimes things work out perfectly. Ben Carr defeated Nick Price, the 1,212th-ranked amateur in the world, to advance to the U.S. Amateur Championship semifinals with former PGA Tour player Will Wilcox on his bag. Wilcox hasn't made a Tour start since 2017. Earlier this year, the...
COLUMBUS, GA
Golf Channel

Tim O'Neal ready for 'new beginning' with PGA Tour Champions sponsor's exemption

After more than two decades in professional golf, the next chapter for Tim O'Neal is here. Having turned 50 years old on Aug. 3, O'Neal has been given a sponsor's exemption into his first PGA Tour Champions event — the Ascension Charity Classic, Sept. 9-11. O'Neal will have his former Jackson State college teammate, A.J. Montecinos, who caddied for Y.E. Yang in his 2009 PGA Championship win over Tiger Woods, on his bag.
GOLF

