Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Unable to shake rust in first playoff event, Jordan Spieth contending at BMW
WILMINGTON, Del. – Jordan Spieth felt like his playoffs got started a week late. Sure, he was in the field for last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he sensed it might be a short stay. “I was just not ready to play,” he said. There was...
Golf Channel
Sam Bennett continues to navigate tough U.S. Amateur path, and now he draws Stewart Hagestad
PARAMUS, N.J. – No one can say Sam Bennett hasn’t been tested. Through three matches of this 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club, Bennett has easily had the most difficult path to the quarterfinals. He opened with a 1-up victory over Nick Gabrelcik, the 13th-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He then took down No. 27 Fred Biondi, 6 and 5, on Thursday morning before coming out in the afternoon and dispatching No. 10 David Puig, 4 and 2.
Golf Channel
‘The dog’ vs. the other (faster) dog, Sam Bennett and Dylan Menante to meet in an All-Alpha semifinal
PARAMUS, N.J. – North Carolina assistant coach Matt Clark stood about 50 yards from the green at the par-3 15th hole Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. His newest player, Pepperdine stud transfer Dylan Menante, had a birdie putt to win his U.S. Amateur quarterfinal match against 15-year-old Nicholas Gross.
Golf Channel
Collin Morikawa - with caddie's help - figures out glitch in swing and the fade is back
WILMINGTON, Del. – The success that had come so easily was beginning to elude Collin Morikawa. Nearly at the end of a winless season, he missed the cut in his title defense at The Open and was growing impatient. His caddie, J.J. Jakovac, pulled him aside. “I’ve been around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Channel
Saturday 65 gives Mike Weir one-stroke Dick's Sporting Goods Open lead
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Mike Weir shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over fellow major champion Padraig Harrington into the final round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Weir had eight birdies and a bogey at En-Joie Golf Club in the round delayed by rain...
Golf Channel
Michelle Wie West looks back on hiding injuries from media, putting up 'front'
Throughout Michelle Wie West's career, she experienced the highs and lows of stardom. The former world No. 1, who gave birth in 2020, announced in June that she would be stepping away from the LPGA at 32 years old. The only other event she is planning to play is the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy tries to focus on 17 good holes: 'Forget about that swing on 15'
WILMINGTON, Del. – Rory McIlroy was determined to look optimistically at his opening 68 at this BMW Championship. Sailing along at 6 under Thursday at Wilmington Country Club, McIlroy tried to hit a soft, cutting 5-iron on the watery 15th hole but instead double-crossed it, yanking his shot left into the pond. After wedging onto the green, he three-putted from 25 feet for triple bogey. His momentum stalled, McIlroy made par on the last three holes to sit four shots off the lead.
Highlights: Gators WR Commit Andy Jean Begins Senior Season
Gators wide receiver commit Andy Jean played a big part in Miami Northwestern's preseason victory over Jones High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh share Dick's Sporting Goods Open lead
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh shared the lead at 7-under 65 on Friday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, with four more major champions right behind at En-Joie Golf Club. Padraig Harrington and Duffy Waldorf followed at 66, and Ernie Els, Mike Weir, Y.E....
Golf Channel
Denny McCarthy on verge of making Tour Championship for first time
WILMINGTON, Del. – Denny McCarthy knew he needed to be at his best this week – physically, mentally – if he wanted to tick off one of his season goals. As one of the players on the wrong side of the top-30 bubble entering the BMW Championship, McCarthy couldn’t afford any unforeseen issues – but he admitted to being surprised by the sweltering conditions that players faced Friday at Wilmington Country Club, where temperatures soared into the low-90s with high humidity.
Golf Channel
Stewart Hagestad nearly aces famous par-4, easily advances at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. – Stewart Hagestad was modest when asked about his 6-and-4 drumming of incoming Virginia freshman Benjamin James on Thursday morning at The Ridgewood Country Club. “I played well,” said Hagestad as he plated some lunch, which he’d have a little extra time to consume – thanks to...
Golf Channel
Jason Gore is back on the PGA Tour, as senior vice president and player advisor
WILMINGTON, Del. – Former winner Jason Gore is rejoining the PGA Tour – but not as a player. The Tour announced Friday that Gore, 48, has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisor to commissioner Jay Monahan. Gore will “serve as a player advocate who will continue to strengthen the relationship between the Tour and its membership,” according to a release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Nicholas Gross, 15, reaches U.S. Amateur quarterfinals after 'awkward' moment during ruling
PARAMUS, N.J. – Nicholas Gross had just bogeyed The Ridgewood Country Club's par-4 seventh to lose the hole and allow his Round-of-16 opponent, Luke Potter, to tie their match Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Amateur. He then proceeded to badly hook his tee shot on the par-4 eighth into the left rough, his ball coming to rest in a gnarly lie about 2 feet from the USGA's 8-foot-tall, white championship tee sign for the par-3 sixth hole.
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris withdraws during round 3 of BMW Championship with apparent injury
WILMINGTON, Del. – Will Zalatoris is likely to surrender the top seed in the FedExCup playoffs after having to withdraw Saturday at the BMW Championship because of a back injury. Zalatoris tweaked his back while hitting his tee shot on the third hole at Wilmington Country Club. He played...
Golf Channel
With lots on the line come Sunday, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott start well on Thursday
Standing 44th and 45th, respectively, in FedExCup points, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott were paired in the opening round of the BMW Championship. After signing their scorecards on Day 1 at Wilmington Country Club, they stood first and second on the leaderboard. Bradley shot 7-under 64 while Scott had a 65. They combined for 15 birdies and two bogeys.
Golf Channel
Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf players suing PGA Tour
With last week’s temporary restraining order decided, the courts turned their attention to the much broader antitrust lawsuit that will pit the PGA Tour against a group of LIV Golf players who have been suspended by the circuit. Attorneys for the suspended players argued Thursday in a Zoom hearing...
LAW・
Golf Channel
Will Wilcox wills Ben Carr to the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. — Sometimes things work out perfectly. Ben Carr defeated Nick Price, the 1,212th-ranked amateur in the world, to advance to the U.S. Amateur Championship semifinals with former PGA Tour player Will Wilcox on his bag. Wilcox hasn't made a Tour start since 2017. Earlier this year, the...
Golf Channel
Tim O'Neal ready for 'new beginning' with PGA Tour Champions sponsor's exemption
After more than two decades in professional golf, the next chapter for Tim O'Neal is here. Having turned 50 years old on Aug. 3, O'Neal has been given a sponsor's exemption into his first PGA Tour Champions event — the Ascension Charity Classic, Sept. 9-11. O'Neal will have his former Jackson State college teammate, A.J. Montecinos, who caddied for Y.E. Yang in his 2009 PGA Championship win over Tiger Woods, on his bag.
Golf Channel
Spieth makes move in Round 2 of BMW Championship
Jordan Spieth climbed the leaderboard to tie for second place after Round 2 of the BMW Championship. He talks about his performance with Kathryn Tappen.
Comments / 0