KFYR-TV
Man killed in rollover north of Halliday
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson truck driver was killed in a rollover around 11:30 Friday morning. It happened four miles north of Halliday on Highway 8. The man, 38, drove onto the west shoulder, tried to correct, spun out, and rolled into the ditch. He was thrown from...
Highway 1806 work continues with new traffic signals, Heart River Bridge updates
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Construction crews continue placing new pavement markings along the Highway 1806 South roadway near Mandan, according to project officials. Next week, old traffic signals will be removed and the new signals will be activated. Some concrete sidewalk work will need to take place after the signal work. Project officials says drivers […]
New technology equipped to North Dakota school buses
If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Bismarck. Bismarck police say 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer was driving a motorcycle with no rear plates Monday evening. They say they attempted to stop him, but he fled down River Road and up Burnt Boat Drive, periodically turning off his headlights and recklessly passing other cars. They say he pulled up to a passenger car before fleeing again the wrong way down N 7th Street.
Updated intersections in downtown Minot
The stops currently have an obstructed view and are sometimes mistaken for all-way stops due to busy traffic.
New Indoor Archery Business/Facility Coming To Bismarck
Apparently, there's a new business coming to Bismarck that hopes to hit the mark. According to a post on Rise Property Broker's Facebook page, Burnt Creek Archery is set to open in January of 2023. This will be an indoor archery range and will be located in Arrowhead Plaza. Makes...
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
Have you been to his hidden gem city which is just under 2 hours from Bismarck?
New connector corridor introduced to Minot
The proposed southeast to southwest connector corridor would help traffic flow better in Minot and would give emergency response teams quicker access to the new hospital being built.
KFYR-TV
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
KFYR-TV
Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High...
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
According to their Facebook page, this is a temporary close.
Mandan Police Officers transition to grill masters
Mandan Police Officers are serving up some of their best burgers, brats, and hot dogs, and, hundreds are lined up to fill up. “This looks like this might be our biggest event. Last year we had over 800 and I think we’re going to exceed that this year,” Mandan PD Chief Jason Ziegler said. “Grill […]
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering "The Bachelor" In Viewers
"...Believe in yourself"
KFYR-TV
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
Historic Bisman Wedding Venue Just Got A New Look
It looks like The Post event venue is up and running again. --They had previously closed the facility for renovations. According to the venue's Facebook page, the remodel was quite extensive. The Remodel. The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation began the remodel all the way back in 2020. After that, Kaufman...
This Week “Brew At The Zoo” Is A Beer Party In Bismarck!
No kids! Plus Beer and Critters! Maybe ride the train!
Bismarck’s Washington Street To Be Way Worse Than Usual.
It's not the end of the world, but it will push your patience.
