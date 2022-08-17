Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Jury Trial Scheduled for 2-Suspects in the 2020 Murder of a 45-Year-Old Murfreesboro Resident, U.S. Veteran
(MURFREESBORO) WGNS has an update on a July 26, 2020 murder that occurred at a home on Asbury Lane in Murfreesboro. The case involves the death of 45-year-old Erick Bixler, a U.S. Veteran, who was allegedly killed by 32-year-old Chris White and 39-year-old Christopher Robinson, both of Kentucky. Rutherford County...
wgnsradio.com
Chris Kauffman Promoted To RCSO Captain!
(MURFREESBORO) Congratulations to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Training Lt. Chris Kauffman. He was promoted to captain over the Patrol Division. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “Capt. Kauffman brings a vast amount of experience to the position that we feel will enhance the Patrol Division by being able to pass that experience on to his supervisors and the patrol deputies. I think we are very fortunate to have Chris serving in this role.”
wgnsradio.com
The Median Price of Homes in Rutherford County Rose by 7.9% during the 1st Quarter of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Housing prices are up, as heard in numerous reports, which means first time home buyers moving into areas like Rutherford County are having a harder time than ever. The National Association of Realtors reported for the first quarter of 2022, the median home price in Rutherford...
wgnsradio.com
Way To Go MPD Sgt. Amy Denton
(MURFREESBORO) Congratulations to Sgt. Amy Denton and Murfreesboro Police for being recognized as the Tennessee Highway Safety Office "Child Passenger Safety Fitting Station of the Year". Sgt. Denton continues to make the Heart of Tennessee an even better community. Sgt. Denton said, "Murfreesboro Police have 20 child passenger safety technicians...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week
TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
wgnsradio.com
City of La Vergne to Bury Time Capsule in Honor of 50th Anniversary
(La Vergne, Tenn.) City officials will be burying a time capsule on August 24 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the City of La Vergne incorporation. Efforts were made to include items from as many different city departments as possible. Residents were also invited to submit letters that would be included in the time capsule. Other items include anniversary memorabilia, police and fire uniform patches, challenge coins, a city limits map, pictures, library cards, the Green Trees La Vergne history book, and much more.
wgnsradio.com
Ram's "Twixt and Tween" Season Road Report
(MURFREESBORO) It's the "twixt and tween" season in the Boro and the atmospheric conditions will jump around. Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran warns motorists of areas to avoid between today and August 27, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday...
wgnsradio.com
Sign-Up For Top Gun NIGHT RUN
(SMYRNA) Put on your running shoes! The Top Gun Night Run is 7:30PM on Friday night, September 16, 2022, at Lee Victory Recreation Park. All proceeds go to maintain the Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. The run is a 6-K (3.7 mile) course with cutouts of your favorite Top Gun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival in September
(La Vergne, Tenn.) There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
wgnsradio.com
Barfield Elementary, custodians say success is about all about children, how people treat each other
Roots at Barfield Elementary don’t just run deep, they are the cornerstone of a nurturing and successful school. With a combined 80+ years of experience, the custodial team has become a critical part of providing a clean and safe environment for all the children who call the school their home.
wgnsradio.com
New MTSU students launch college experience with move to campus dorms
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Thousands of Middle Tennessee State University students continue to return to campus this week for the start of the fall semester and 2022-23 academic year starting Sunday, Aug. 21, with University Convocation and the start of classes the next day. At a slower, calmer pace than...
wgnsradio.com
Branches Announces New Executive Director
The community is invited to a reception to welcome the new Executive Director of Branches, Joshua Courtney, PA-C. The reception will be held on Thursday, September, 15, 2022 from 1-2 pm at Branches, 1102 Dow Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (Guests should enter through the Weight Loss entrance on the side of the building.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Another Country Music Video
(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
wgnsradio.com
Journeys in Community Living: Luncheon September 27th
Bryan Barrett talks with Dana Smith with Journeys in Community Living. She shares information on the organization and their upcoming luncheon on September 27th. Journeys In Community Living will host a special one-hour fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022, at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro Tn.
wgnsradio.com
Congrats MTSU's Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi
(MURFREESBORO) An MTSU honor fraternity is being hailed for its unceasing engagement with the university’s alumni. MTSU’s Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi received the Charles W. Chance Excellence in Alumni Relations Award at the 2022 Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity National Convention, which was held July 28-30 in Washington, D.C.
wgnsradio.com
HELP--The Red Cross Blood Supply Is CRITICALLY LOW!
(MURFREESBORO) There is a critical blood shortage and the American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors. The Murfreesboro Red Cross is at 501 Memorial Blvd. Phone 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-27677) and make an appointment to give blood at a time that meets your schedule. We all know the classic horror film...
wgnsradio.com
MTSU again ranked among top U.S. colleges as new year begins
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Citing MTSU’s fourth straight ranking at one of the nation’s best colleges, Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee praised the “remarkable” faculty and staff during his State of the University address Thursday for continuing to raise the university’s profile and attract top scholars to pursue their college degrees here.
Comments / 0