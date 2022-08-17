(MURFREESBORO) Congratulations to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Training Lt. Chris Kauffman. He was promoted to captain over the Patrol Division. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “Capt. Kauffman brings a vast amount of experience to the position that we feel will enhance the Patrol Division by being able to pass that experience on to his supervisors and the patrol deputies. I think we are very fortunate to have Chris serving in this role.”

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO