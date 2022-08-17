Read full article on original website
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each Month
Families in Baltimore will get more help to deal with the inflation. The program aims to help families cope with the rising cost of living. The recipient identification and onboarding process got completed on August 15. The funds will soon go out to approved bank accounts or payment cards. The program got named the "Baltimore Young Families Success Fund" (BYFSF). It is a guaranteed income pilot program implemented in Baltimore, Maryland. It will give money to recipients for the next two years. (source)
