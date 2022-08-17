ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Back-to-school events across Baltimore prepare children for class

Baltimore is preparing students to return to school with several events across the city. Just nine days out from the first day of school in the city, the community is ensuring children are properly prepared. Bethel AME Promise Heights and the Positive Schools Center hosted a block party Saturday in...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband

Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
themunchonline.com

151 Denison St Unit 1

Cozy One Bedroom Rental - One bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and a large shared yard and front porch!. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
wypr.org

Pass the Mic: LGBTQ Power!

Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Then Lyles is joined by...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardenmr
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each Month

Families in Baltimore will get more help to deal with the inflation. The program aims to help families cope with the rising cost of living. The recipient identification and onboarding process got completed on August 15. The funds will soon go out to approved bank accounts or payment cards. The program got named the "Baltimore Young Families Success Fund" (BYFSF). It is a guaranteed income pilot program implemented in Baltimore, Maryland. It will give money to recipients for the next two years. (source)
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing 15-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, Md – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from North Bethesda. Isana Porter was last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Police Offer $5,000 Signing Bonus

(Baltimore, MD) -- As the Baltimore City Police Department faces staffing shortages, it is looking at ways to attract and retain officers to the force. The department is now offering a recruitment and retention incentive. The BPD is offering a $5,000 signing bonus as well as assistance with housing for...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy