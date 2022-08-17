ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

'The Women with Silver Wings' at Moultonborough Public Library

MOULTONBOROUGH — The library and the Moultonborough Historical Society are partnering up in September to recognize World War II events and people, kicking off the World War II theme with a New Hampshire Humanities Perspectives book discussion led by museum curator and historian, Carrie Brown, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill

SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
LACONIA, NH
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation

MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
MEREDITH, NH
Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is Mixing Christmas With Halloween This October

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the summer amusement park season winds down in New England, some specialty events will pop up to extend the fun into the fall. That includes at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, where the park plans to to mix Christmas with Halloween for their Merry Trick-or-Treat event that takes place on six select dates in October.
JEFFERSON, NH
Guild, NH
Ronn Bronzetti joins NHBM board

WOLFEBORO — After spending the majority of his professional life in nonprofit fundraising, Ronn Bronzetti and his wife Sara moved to Wolfeboro five years ago and began a residential real estate agency. Now, Bronzetti finds himself back in the nonprofit world, joining the board of trustees at the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
NH Music Festival conductor celebrates 25 years

PLYMOUTH — Paul Polivnick was honored Aug. 9 for his dedicated leadership of the festival symphony orchestra. Devoted audience members gathered at the Common Man in Plymouth to give Paul and his wife, Marsha, a fond farewell after 25 years of loyal service. Under Paul’s musical direction, the festival orchestra size increased over the years, their recording “Summer Lightning” was received with acclaim, and musicians returned year after year for the opportunity to rehearse and perform under his inspired leadership. Paul will always retain the title of Conductor Laureate of the NH Music Festival.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Conway Village Fire District dissolution meeting on Thursday

CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village fire station starting at 5 p.m. Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.
CONWAY, NH
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH
Hiker dies at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, New Hampshire – A hiker died after falling off a waterfall at Cannon Mountain on Saturday. New Hampshire Fire and Game Department was notified that the man slipped on the mountain near the tram ski trail around 12:50 p.m. The hiker was with two other people at the time. The trio had taken the tram up and planned on exploring the summit before returning on the tram, but they changed their minds and decided to hike down. The group wasn't following a hiking trail and thought they were on a ski trail, according to the NH Fish and Game. They got to a steep, rocky part with a waterfall. "As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off the edge. The two other members called 911 for assistance as they could no longer see their companion," NH Fish and Game said. The man was found dead at the bottom of the waterfall. His identity has not been released at this time.  The search and rescue team arrived back in the parking lot around 3:35 p.m. 
FRANCONIA, NH
Gilford landscaper nets two LandOpt Awards

GILFORD — Jeremy Clark of Belknap Landscape was honored as Project Manager of the Year by the LandOpt network of landscape contractors. Clark outpaced dozens of potential candidates representing LandOpt firms spanning the United States. "We've been lucky to have Jeremy at Belknap for over 20 years, and we...
GILFORD, NH
Brady Sullivan Properties sells the Indian Head Bank building in downtown Nashua property for $1.6 million

Nashua, NH Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of downtown’s most recognized landmark properties. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main St. consists of over 18,000 s/f and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in downtown.
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
CANTERBURY, NH

