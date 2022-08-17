Effective: 2022-08-21 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Lexington; Rockbridge FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Virginia, including the following county and independent city, City of Lexington and Rockbridge. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, with water over some roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Gordons Run, Cedar Grove Branch, Colliers Creek, Falling Run, Big Marys Creek, Alone Mill Creek, Buffalo Creek, Gilmer Creek, Dry Branch and Cold Run. Additional rainfall amounts up to a tenth of an inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lexington... Rockbridge Baths Fairfield... Brownsburg Vesuvius - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO