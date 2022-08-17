Black Lexington Plaintiffs Seek Restraining Order Against Police for ‘Harassment, Coercion, and Threatening Conduct’

Read full article on original website
Related
New details on officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14. MBI officials now report that the shooting […]
Residents sue Mississippi police department for 'terrorizing' Black people after recording exposed chief using the N-word and bragging about a shooting
The former chief was caught on a recording referring to a shootout in a cornfield, saying, "I shot that n----- 119 times, OK?"
bobgermanylaw.com
Bentonia, MS - Man Fatally Hit by Train in Yazoo Co
Bentonia, MS (August 19, 2022) - A man was killed after being struck by a train outside of Bentonia on Monday morning, August 15. The deadly crash took place in Yazoo county at around 5:15 a.m. The victim was crossing at the railroad track when they were hit by an...
deltanews.tv
Group takes Lexington to court over fired chief
LEXINGTON - A recording of a Holmes County police chief bragging about killing 13 men, and using racial slurs made headlines in July... now it has resulted in a lawsuit. Here's what a press release from the civil rights organization behind the suit had to say:. "JULIAN, a civil rights...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
Cops sued for allegedly harassing town's Black residents
LEXINGTON, MS — A month after the police chief of a Mississippi town was fired following leaked audio allegedly of him using racial slurs, a civil rights group is suing the department. Jill Colin Jefferson, the founder of the civil rights organization Julian, filed a lawsuit against Lexington, Mississippi,...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
breezynews.com
Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
WAPT
MBI report reveals some new information about Capitol Police firing shots during incident
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 WAPT News has obtained the initial incident report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in an incident in which Capitol Police officers fired shots. The report is redacted and does not reveal a lot of information, but it does confirm Sinatra Jordan, 30, is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
KTUL
Crash in LeFlore County leaves 2 dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people died after a crash in LeFlore County on August 17 just before 2 p.m. Nina Johnson, 77, of Wister was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue with passenger Sandra Gentry, 65, also of Wister. Johnson had yielded to an emergency vehicle on the shoulder...
earnthenecklace.com
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
WAPT
City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
Hinds County EOC moving to donated building
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
Mississippi Link
AARP launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson
‘Walk with a Doc’ is a non-profit organization that was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio who was frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting. Dr. David Sabgir therefore, invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning and to his surprise 100 people showed up.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday
A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...
Comments / 0