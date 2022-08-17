ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MS

Black Lexington Plaintiffs Seek Restraining Order Against Police for ‘Harassment, Coercion, and Threatening Conduct’

By Kayode Crown
mississippifreepress.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

New details on officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14. MBI officials now report that the shooting […]
bobgermanylaw.com

Bentonia, MS - Man Fatally Hit by Train in Yazoo Co

Bentonia, MS (August 19, 2022) - A man was killed after being struck by a train outside of Bentonia on Monday morning, August 15. The deadly crash took place in Yazoo county at around 5:15 a.m. The victim was crossing at the railroad track when they were hit by an...
BENTONIA, MS
deltanews.tv

Group takes Lexington to court over fired chief

LEXINGTON - A recording of a Holmes County police chief bragging about killing 13 men, and using racial slurs made headlines in July... now it has resulted in a lawsuit. Here's what a press release from the civil rights organization behind the suit had to say:. "JULIAN, a civil rights...
LEXINGTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Lexington, MS
Lexington, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
102.5 The Bone

Cops sued for allegedly harassing town's Black residents

LEXINGTON, MS — A month after the police chief of a Mississippi town was fired following leaked audio allegedly of him using racial slurs, a civil rights group is suing the department. Jill Colin Jefferson, the founder of the civil rights organization Julian, filed a lawsuit against Lexington, Mississippi,...
LEXINGTON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Search And Seizure#Police Precinct#Race Relations#Lpd
CBS 42

Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
PELHAM, AL
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko

7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAPT

Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
RIDGELAND, MS
KTUL

Crash in LeFlore County leaves 2 dead

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people died after a crash in LeFlore County on August 17 just before 2 p.m. Nina Johnson, 77, of Wister was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue with passenger Sandra Gentry, 65, also of Wister. Johnson had yielded to an emergency vehicle on the shoulder...
WISTER, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?

Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
WJTV 12

Hinds County EOC moving to donated building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Link

AARP launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson

‘Walk with a Doc’ is a non-profit organization that was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio who was frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting. Dr. David Sabgir therefore, invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning and to his surprise 100 people showed up.
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday

A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy