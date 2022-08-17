The percentage of Americans who should be wearing a mask while indoors in public is decreasing, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels, nearly 34% of the population should be masking while indoors. More than 44% of the U.S. should consider masking while inside public spaces based on their risk for severe COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO