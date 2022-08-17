Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
CDC: 78% of Americans Should Be Wearing a Mask Indoors or Considering It
The percentage of Americans who should be wearing a mask while indoors in public is decreasing, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC's COVID-19 community levels, nearly 34% of the population should be masking while indoors. More than 44% of the U.S. should consider masking while inside public spaces based on their risk for severe COVID-19.
US News and World Report
Chilean Legislators to Be Drug Tested as New Initiative Begins
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean legislators will begin random drug testing in the next few days after a proposal making it compulsory was approved last month, despite criticism from some lawmakers. The first 78 Chilean deputies to be tested were randomly drawn this week, and will now have their first series...
US News and World Report
Explainer-What Is the Impact of Philips' Recall of Sleep Apnea Devices?
CHICAGO (Reuters) - A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which...
US News and World Report
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden Tests Negative for COVID
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday. "After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," her spokesperson said in a statement.
