Packers QB Jordan Love ends joint practices with Saints on a high note

No. 10 provided the best play of the final day of public practices in Green Bay on Wednesday.

After two days of defense-dominated football between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints at Ray Nitschke Field, backup quarterback Jordan Love stepped up to end the joint practices on a high note for the Packers.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Love hit Amari Rodgers for 19 yards before tossing a “perfectly-led” touchdown pass to Samori Toure from 50 yards out to score for the Packers’ second-team offense in the final two-minute period.

Per Andy Herman of Packer Report, Love then converted the two-point conversion – on a completion to Toure again – to secure the win and end the practice. Herman said Love was the “clear player of the day” after the third-year quarterback was “fantastic” in the red zone and two-minute scenarios.

Over the final three passes of the final two-minute sequence, Love completed all three for roughly 75 yards and the score – plus the two-point conversion. The touchdown came on a deep throw to Toure, who ran a corner route to beat the coverage.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN said the touchdown pass to Toure was “perhaps the best ball Jordan Love has thrown all summer.”

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette said it was a “perfect ball” and the “play of the day.”

Bill Huber of SI.com said Love “couldn’t have placed it any better” on the touchdown.

Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com called Love “surgical” on the final two-minute drive.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believed Wednesday’s practice was the best of camp for Love.

Love, who started the preseason opener in San Francisco but was unfortunate to throw three interceptions, could start again Friday night at Lambeau Field against the Saints. It’s unclear if Aaron Rodgers and other veterans will play, especially after getting so many quality reps against the Saints during the two days of joint practices.

Can Love build on one of his best practices of training camp and perform at a high level in his second preseason game of 2022? He’ll undoubtedly have momentum on his side after a terrific end to Wednesday’s practice.