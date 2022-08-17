ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Jordan Love ends joint practices with Saints on a high note

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 10 provided the best play of the final day of public practices in Green Bay on Wednesday.

After two days of defense-dominated football between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints at Ray Nitschke Field, backup quarterback Jordan Love stepped up to end the joint practices on a high note for the Packers.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Love hit Amari Rodgers for 19 yards before tossing a “perfectly-led” touchdown pass to Samori Toure from 50 yards out to score for the Packers’ second-team offense in the final two-minute period.

Per Andy Herman of Packer Report, Love then converted the two-point conversion – on a completion to Toure again – to secure the win and end the practice. Herman said Love was the “clear player of the day” after the third-year quarterback was “fantastic” in the red zone and two-minute scenarios.

Over the final three passes of the final two-minute sequence, Love completed all three for roughly 75 yards and the score – plus the two-point conversion. The touchdown came on a deep throw to Toure, who ran a corner route to beat the coverage.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN said the touchdown pass to Toure was “perhaps the best ball Jordan Love has thrown all summer.”

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette said it was a “perfect ball” and the “play of the day.”

Bill Huber of SI.com said Love “couldn’t have placed it any better” on the touchdown.

Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com called Love “surgical” on the final two-minute drive.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believed Wednesday’s practice was the best of camp for Love.

Love, who started the preseason opener in San Francisco but was unfortunate to throw three interceptions, could start again Friday night at Lambeau Field against the Saints. It’s unclear if Aaron Rodgers and other veterans will play, especially after getting so many quality reps against the Saints during the two days of joint practices.

Can Love build on one of his best practices of training camp and perform at a high level in his second preseason game of 2022? He’ll undoubtedly have momentum on his side after a terrific end to Wednesday’s practice.

Packers.com

Fans reminded of recent changes at Lambeau Field

As Lambeau Field prepares to welcome fans back for football this Friday for the preseason, Packers fans are reminded of several changes and updates to note ahead of the game. The stadium is entirely cashless; only traditional credit/debit card or contactless payment methods will be accepted. This also applies to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and at Packers-operated businesses at Titletown, and fans are asked to prepare accordingly. For those who do not use credit or bank cards, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the Lambeau Field Atrium and at Titletown.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skylar Thompson continues to shine for the Dolphins

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. With the preseason schedule rolling on, Pickett seems to be living up to the expectations that come with that status, as he delivered a game-winning drive in his first preseason game, and followed that up with a stellar performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his second.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
