ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
hiphop-n-more.com

JID Shares New Song ‘2007’ Feat. J. Cole, Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad, His Father: Listen

JID is prepping the release of his new album The Forever Story which comes out Aug. 26th via Dreamville/Interscope. Following up on the single ‘Dance Now‘, today, the rapper has shared a new song called ‘2007’ which is more than 7 minutes long. The track was supposed to be the outro to his album but it didn’t make the cut due to samples clearance issues. On the song, he also gets help vocally from J. Cole, Dreamville president Ib (who actually raps a few lines) and his father.
hiphop-n-more.com

Offset Releases New Single ‘54321’ — Watch

Back in May, Quavo and Takeoff announced new music together and the announcement was followed up by Cardi B and Offset unfollowing them on Instagram. Fans assumed that the group had split up for good and a few months later, it looks like that’s the case. The other day when Rap Radar announced their podcast with Quavo and Takeoff, Offset posted a video on social media of him seeming fueled up and now, he follows it up with music.
hiphop-n-more.com

Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To Do a Non-VERZUZ “Hit For Hit” Battle

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have been flirting around with the idea of doing a VERZUZ for some time now. JD has challenged Diddy to a So So Def vs. Bad Boy battle but has felt confident that he will beat him easily. Back in January this year, he also told Rory & Mal podcast that he doesn’t believe a VERZUZ between them will ever take place.
hiphop-n-more.com

Fivio Foreign Shares New Song ‘London Freestyle’: Watch

Fivio Foreign has kept himself busy with side projects and guest features but he’s back today with a new song of his own. ‘London Freestyle’ is not really a single but more like a loosie to hold over fans until he starts his next era. On his Instagram, Fivio wrote that he’s taking a break from the internet for a while after this drops.
hiphop-n-more.com

Fabolous Shares New Song & Video ‘Rich Hustle’ Feat. Jim Jones: Watch

It looks like Fabolous is back active and recording new music. The rapper recently dropped a new song called ‘Say Less’ with French Montana along with a freestyle over Amerie’s ‘1 Thing’. Both came with video treatment too. He is back today with another new single titled ‘Rich Hustle’ where he joins forces with Jim Jones.
hiphop-n-more.com

The Game Shares ‘Stupid’ Music Video Feat. Big Sean & Hit-Boy: Watch

The Game’s rollout for his new album DRILLMATIC has been a messy one but we will be lying if we say there aren’t some solid songs on it. The Big Sean featured and Hit-Boy produced track #24 ‘Stupid’ is one of the standouts on the album and today, Game has shared the music video for it. The three are part of the “stupid” moving company who aren’t really determined to do whatever they are promising. Watch it below.
