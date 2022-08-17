Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
3 Major Airlines Axe Popular Nonstop Routes From Texas Airport
"There’s a supply-and-demand imbalance right now."
Jester King promotes Texas farm-to-table model at Hill Country brewery
Tucked away along Fitzhugh Road is Jester King Brewery, a 165-acre ranch which has been a refuge for beer enthusiasts, tourists and local families since 2010.
A wonderful period of wet weather
Moderate to occasionally heavy rain expected especially Monday through Wednesday. -- Rich Segal
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
A Hiker Confronts Monoculture in Austin Parks
I didn’t even know it was there until I made a trip with my son to the Austin Nature & Science Center, a natural history museum for kids near Lady Bird Lake. The grounds feature a waterfall, trail, and dinosaur pit with play bones for children to dig up. After my son finished shoveling buckets of sand to uncover these treasures, I took him inside and we inspected other artifacts: sparkly rocks, fossils, animal fur, taxidermy snakes, and butterfly collections. We were about to leave for lunch when I stopped by the water fountain for a drink and noticed something out back. Behind a bird exhibit, I saw a fence and a gate. And behind that gate, I saw a trail leading down a hill under a canopy of trees. I couldn’t resist. I grabbed my kid and walked toward what turned out to be the little-known back way into the Zilker Nature Preserve, the prettiest and most secret woods in Austin I’ve ever seen.
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
virtualbx.com
Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area
Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
TikTok Made Me Do It! Check Out This Magical Secret Gate At The Austin Airport
I am a frequent flyer. I am not afraid to fly, my kids are great on airplanes, and my most recent flight was to the Denver Airport. Great experience, not a great airport! I mean it's not bad, there just wasn't much to it surprisingly. So I did what I typically do at all of the airports I've set foot in around the country, eat and people watch.
One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas
The house is on the market for $1.2 million.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east
Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the 5 category Drought Monitor report.
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
'We're people just like them': Groups taking part in Austin Pride parade say the event holds great importance
AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons are now filling the living room of Glen Langford, who is the President of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus. “We are building our float for the 2022 pride parade that will be downtown in Austin,” said Langford. Usually, they are performing, but on...
KXAN
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
Eater
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
