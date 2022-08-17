ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
eparisextra.com

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
The Tyler Loop

What made downtown cool: A Letter to the City from a Former Resident

To Mayor Don Warren and Anyone Who Cares about Tyler,. The purpose of my comments is to provide input regarding the long overdue historic designation and the restoration efforts of downtown Tyler. In my opinion, the historic designation of downtown Tyler is really good! The designation comes after the city of Tyler allowed for the destruction of too many historic buildings, grounds and unique features that were the best of town and the state of Texas.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going. 
PALESTINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good

While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait

Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam

Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes: catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup

They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fatal crash in Anderson County involving bicyclist

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck tractor off US 79 Thursday in Anderson County. On Thursday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicycle verses vehicle fatal crash on US 79 approximately 1 mile southwest of Palestine […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording

Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
TATUM, TX
101.5 KNUE

