Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
eparisextra.com
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Jarad Kent joined the Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker back in January 2022 when they opened up office space here in Tyler with Matt Rowan. Their office is in the Regions Bank building in downtown Tyler. They are technically a satellite office of the Dallas office.
What made downtown cool: A Letter to the City from a Former Resident
To Mayor Don Warren and Anyone Who Cares about Tyler,. The purpose of my comments is to provide input regarding the long overdue historic designation and the restoration efforts of downtown Tyler. In my opinion, the historic designation of downtown Tyler is really good! The designation comes after the city of Tyler allowed for the destruction of too many historic buildings, grounds and unique features that were the best of town and the state of Texas.
The World Famous Chicago Style Pizza was Created by a Wills Point, Texas Native
It's fun when you run across a "I did not know that moment." Especially when that moment is something that originated from East Texas. This particular tidbit of East Texas history involves a food created in the midwestern city of Chicago and has become synonymous with that city throughout the world, deep dish pizza.
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Cushing was named after Edward Benjamin Cushing
CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton saluted another small town. This time it was Cushing. The town was founded in 1902, and the Texas and New Orleans railroad would soon be built through the area. A post office opened that same year, and the town was plotted...
Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going.
One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good
While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
Boil Water notice issued for Owentown, customers north of I-20
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Due to a “catastrophic” water main break, the East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown, according to officials. “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be […]
Police Seek Four Women Suspected of Stealing Credit Cards at Stores in Tyler, Texas
Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas. Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?. These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer...
KTRE
Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes: catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
easttexasradio.com
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
71-Year-Old Roy McCarty Died In A Fatal Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash that killed a man from Palestine. A bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor on US 79, a southwest-bound route, at about 3 p.m. Aug 18, according to [..]
Fatal crash in Anderson County involving bicyclist
CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck tractor off US 79 Thursday in Anderson County. On Thursday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicycle verses vehicle fatal crash on US 79 approximately 1 mile southwest of Palestine […]
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
inforney.com
City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording
Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
