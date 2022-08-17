Read full article on original website
Preliminary results from Alaska’s special U.S. House election
A special election to fill Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District in the U.S. House was held on Aug. 16. Sarah Palin (R), Nicholas Begich III (R), and Mary Peltola (D) ran. Al Gross (I) also advanced from the June 11 top-four primary, but he withdrew from the race on June 20.
Peltola has the lead in Alaska’s U.S. House race. Will she keep it?
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s first ever ranked choice election: the special election to fill our lone seat in Congress for the rest of the year. It was also a primary election for U.S. Senate and the next full term in Congress.
Alaska’s new primary election system showed who voters favored, but it only cut one legislative candidate
Alaska’s primary on Tuesday hasn’t narrowed the field of candidates for state offices so much as given a glimpse of the support they have heading toward the November general election. In fact, with the top four advancing in each race, only one candidate in the legislative primaries was...
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away
Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
Republicans question Gov. Inslee’s intentions as state reaches 900 days of emergency governance
As of this week, Washington residents have lived under emergency governance, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, for 900 straight days. Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Delaware, Illinois, and New York all have emergency governance orders ending in August, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Rhode Island’s Disaster Emergency Plan is set to expire September 2.
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show
I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
Betsy Johnson rejects endorsement of Mike Nearman, former lawmaker who helped rioters breach Oregon Capitol
Oregon unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Friday rejected the endorsement of former Republican lawmaker Mike Nearman, who helped violent demonstrators breach the state Capitol while lawmakers were in session in December 2020. The protesters clashed violently with police who were stationed at the Capitol as officers sought to...
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Mike Williams, Sr. announces his bid for President of the YK Regional Tribal Government
Akiak, Alaska – August 1, 2022 – Today Mike Williams, Sr., announced his candidacy for President of the Yukon Kuskokwim Regional Tribal Government (YKRTG). Elections for the new YKRTG will be held on November 8, 2022, and all enrolled tribal members 18+ years of age in the YK region are eligible to vote. Williams, currently the Tribal Chief of the Akiak Native Community, made this announcement after a concerted effort by friends and colleagues asking him to run.
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
Jim and Faye Palin host big election eve bash for Begich in Wasilla
Over 100 people poured through the doors of the home of Jim and Faye Palin on Monday night, the eve of the special general election and the regular primary election. Jim and Faye Palin are well-respected former senior managers at MTA and MEA; Nick Begich served on the board of MTA for five years.
Kenai Classic Roundtable On Fisheries Held Wednesday At KPC
The Kenai River Sportfishing Association hosted their annual Kenai Classic Roundtable on Fisheries Wednesday afternoon at Kenai Peninsula College’s campus in Soldotna where a panel addressed bycatch and aquatic invasive species. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Governor Mike Dunleavy joined panelists from across the state and Lower 48 including the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and NOAA Fisheries.
Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections
According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns
Of the three candidates for Governor of Oregon this year, only one won't hand over their tax returns. Willamette Week shared details about the publication's attempt to secure tax return copies from all three candidates in this year's race -- Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson.
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
