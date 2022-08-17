Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Grants Available for Small-Scale Farmers
The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the second year of the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program, MGFSP, which provides support for small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations to help produce food in areas that are food insecure. A total of $3 million will be available in...
bigislandnow.com
Kona Mālama ʻOhana Health Fair Taking Place This Afternoon
Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center is hosting the Kona Mālama ʻOhana Health Fair from 2-6 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 20. This family-friendly event will be hosted by Da Braddahs and feature live entertainment, fun games and giveaways, free COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and opportunities to talk story with local medical and social service providers.
bigislandnow.com
Wanted: A Few Good Police Officers
The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for qualified people interested in serving our Hawai‘i Island community as part of its upcoming recruitment for entry-level police officers. Recruitment will open on Sunday, Aug. 21, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Starting salary for Police Officer...
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
HPD’s Weekly Outstanding Warrants: Aug. 18, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 18, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
bigislandnow.com
DLIR Announces Free Virtual Job Summit H.U.B. Workshops
The Hawai‘i Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) on Wednesday, Aug. 17 announced a three-day series of workshops to assist job seekers during this dynamic period in the local labor market as it continues to evolve due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These live, interactive sessions will offer an opportunity for job seekers to learn from labor market experts and peers’ hacks, tips and insights on finding that right job for them.
JOBS・
Comments / 0