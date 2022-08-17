ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Comments / 0

Related
14850.com

Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open

The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
Endicott, NY
Government
City
Endicott, NY
travelawaits.com

The Amazing Pennsylvania Chocolate Shop Serving Authentic German Chocolates

The tantalizing smell of delicious sweet chocolate fills the air as you walk down the street towards Chocolates by Leopold in Montrose, Pennsylvania. When you enter the store, your eyes feast on a large variety of handmade gourmet German chocolates and other treats. Which delicious treat should you enjoy?. Pennsylvania...
MONTROSE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#En Joie Golf Club#Union#Red Carpet Inn#Om Shirdi Sai Llc#The Royal Coachman Motel#American
98.1 The Hawk

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
98.1 The Hawk

A New Life: Inside the Strand Theater Before Its Transformation

The century-old Strand Theater building in downtown Binghamton has seen some tough times over the last few decades but the place is about to get a new life. The property at 27 Chenango Street was acquired by Chenango Flats LLC of Brooklyn for $100,000 last September, which also purchased the neighboring Stone Opera House for $900,000.
BINGHAMTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified

Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy