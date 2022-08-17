Read full article on original website
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
14850.com
Grand opening: Smiley’s Mini Mart at Rogan’s Corner is now open
The convenience store and gas station at Rogan’s Corner on Ithaca’s South Hill has reopened as Smiley’s Mini Mart, a few weeks after the Dandy Mini Mart at that location closed. The decades-old convenience store was taken over by Dandy, a family-owned chain of gas stations and mini marts, just four years ago.
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Town of Southport offering household trash disposal program
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport is offering a way for town residents to clear out up to 1,000 pounds of trash, free of charge. If you are a Town Resident and have trash that you wish to dispose of, the Town will issue your household a voucher that can be used to […]
New Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store Opening in Vestal
Discounted apparel and footwear items are going to be offered at a new Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store on the Vestal Parkway. The company has set up shop in the space that had been occupied by a Price Rite grocery store in the Parkway Plaza. The Warehouse Sale outlet...
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
travelawaits.com
The Amazing Pennsylvania Chocolate Shop Serving Authentic German Chocolates
The tantalizing smell of delicious sweet chocolate fills the air as you walk down the street towards Chocolates by Leopold in Montrose, Pennsylvania. When you enter the store, your eyes feast on a large variety of handmade gourmet German chocolates and other treats. Which delicious treat should you enjoy?. Pennsylvania...
The Real Heroes of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York: Parking Lawns
Anyone who's driven by the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament in Endicott knows that street parking is scarce. Luckily, neighborhood residents have opened their lawns to cars once again. Endicott residents, businesses and even a church have used their lawns as excess parking for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open...
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Two Johnson City Streets are now one-way
As of today, August 18th, two normal streets in Johnson City have been converted to one-way streets.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
A New Life: Inside the Strand Theater Before Its Transformation
The century-old Strand Theater building in downtown Binghamton has seen some tough times over the last few decades but the place is about to get a new life. The property at 27 Chenango Street was acquired by Chenango Flats LLC of Brooklyn for $100,000 last September, which also purchased the neighboring Stone Opera House for $900,000.
newyorkupstate.com
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Local church to host ice cream social and school material giveaway
The First Congressional Church of Binghamton is holding a special community event on Thursday, August 18th.
Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to build largest store ever at Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will be building its largest store ever at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
The Old Union Hotel will compete at National Chicken Wing Festival
A local restaurant, known by many for it's chicken wings, is testing out it's local recipes on the national stage.
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International. With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several […]
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
