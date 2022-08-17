ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

makeuseof.com

Bixby Not Working? Here's How to Train Bixby to Respond to Your Voice

Bixby is Samsung's native voice assistant that comes pre-installed on all Samsung phones and tablets. And although it might not be the best voice assistant out there, it's quite underrated given the things it can do. One thing that stops us from recommending it, however, is that it can sometimes...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What's Easier to Fix? iPhone 13 vs. Pixel 6 Repair Comparison

Although smartphones are thinner, lighter, and more powerful nowadays, we also have one unwanted development: anti-repairability. Many smartphone manufacturers, but most significantly, Apple, have historically instituted software blocks that disabled essential features, like FaceID. Google is also guilty of this practice with the Pixel phones—with the Pixel 6 losing fingerprint...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Create Barcodes in Google Sheets

Barcodes are a vital part of running any successful business that deals with inventory. While it's great to have barcodes on the physical products, you'll often need to have them on a spreadsheet for stock take or receivables. Read on to learn how to make barcodes in Google Sheets. How...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Hide Personal Content on Your iPhone

Sometimes, you may temporarily lend your iPhone to a family member for them to Google something or make a call. Or, if you accidentally leave your iPhone unlocked and step away for a minute, a nosy friend or colleague might snoop through your device. To maintain your privacy, let's look...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Replace Your Carrier on Android Using These Fully Open-Source Tools

Carriers aren't known for being the most trustworthy of companies. They have a history of locking people into two-year contracts, overcharging for SMS messages, and tracking web traffic in order to sell ads. That's not even getting into the information they share with law enforcement or intelligence agencies. What if...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The Dark Side of Apple

Apple. It’s one of the biggest companies on Earth, period. The iPhone is one of the world’s most popular smartphones, and you probably know at least one person who’s a little too excited about Apple’s next event. But even though its popularity is through the roof, many of Apple’s core business practices are questionable at best.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

The 3 Best New Features in OneNote's August 2022 Android Update

In an effort to keep up with competitors, OneNote announced an update that'll completely revamp their Android app. These major changes will completely change the look and feel of OneNote on smartphones. So, what are these changes, and how will they affect your note-taking experience? Find out what's new!. 1....
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

3 Privacy Friendly Website Analytics Tools to Avoid Google Analytics

The internet economy exists in large part due to advertising. This involves tracking website visitors between sites and building detailed profiles on them - the better to sell them stuff they may not want or need. You can help to keep your users' data private with privacy-friendly Google Analytics alternative...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Cancel Deezer Premium

Are you unsure of how to get out of a Deezer subscription? Maybe you signed up for a free month of Deezer Premium to see if you enjoy this app and decided you didn’t. Perhaps you wanted to see if it’s better than Spotify and chose to go back. Or maybe you wanted to enjoy a month of free streaming services and want to cancel before the first charge.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Can You Download Safari on Windows?

Safari is one of the most popular web browsers available, and the default browser on most Apple devices. Any macOS user switching to Windows struggles to use a different browser. Likewise, some Windows users may want to try Safari on their Windows devices. However, can Windows users also download Safari?
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How Secure Is Microsoft OneDrive?

OneDrive is a popular cloud storage service by Microsoft. It offers flexible pricing plans for users across the globe. It is a no-brainer if you have a Windows-powered computer and need seamless access to your cloud files. While it may not offer the best desktop application experience (compared to some others), it is a good choice overall.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is Facebook Help Center and What Can You Use It For?

No matter how long you've used Facebook, you've probably needed help once or twice. You could have needed help with setting up two-factor authentication, or recovering a hacked account, for instance. In some cases, you may have asked friends for help. At other times, you may have turned to Google instead.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

What Is Adobe Premiere Rush and What Can You Do With It?

Videos are an integral part of many social media platforms. Sharing content of this kind can help you grow your reach, and you’ll find plenty of editing tools to help. Adobe has Premiere Pro if you want to make videos on your computer, but what’s the alternative for mobile devices?
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

3 Reasons Your Smartwatch Could Be a Security Risk

Your smartwatch, as with most internet-enabled devices, is a digital beacon. Most modern smartwatches have location and position-sensing capabilities that raise security and privacy concerns. But should that stop you from using or getting a wrist buddy like a Fitbit, Apple Watch, or Garmin? Not necessarily. You can learn how your smartwatch becomes a privacy or security risk and avoid them.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best VR Video Players for Windows

Virtual reality continues to evolve into new mediums, but watching video has always been one of its intended uses. There are many ways to watch movies, shows, and general video files in VR... but which apps are the best? Let's look at some of the best VR video players for Windows.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Get Started With Meta's Quest Browser

Firefox Reality was once the standard immersive web browser, particularly on stand-alone headsets, including earlier Oculus Models. However, the web browser was retired by Mozilla. Since then, Meta has designed its own immersive web browser for use in its Quest headsets. Most of the functions work very similarly to the...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

11 Well-Hidden Features in Windows 11

Windows 11 is packed with features many users may not even know exist. Whilst Windows 11’s more prominent features are its most-used such as the desktop, taskbar, or Start menu, others are hidden away within that platform. Only through exploring Windows 11 more thoroughly can you discover its hidden...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Does the New M2 MacBook Air Have an Overheating Problem?

The M2 MacBook Air, announced in June 2022, marked the introduction of the M2 chip in the MacBook Air lineup. The design was revealed to be different from the previous MacBook Air models, more closely resembling the MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air is thinner than its predecessors, and while...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Hosts File, and How Do You Edit It in Windows?

Host files are text files that are used to map domain names to IP addresses, precisely what the DNS servers do. You can use them to streamline connecting to websites, and as such, sometimes you'll need to edit one. As such, this guide will explain what host files are on...
SOFTWARE

