Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”
Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
Kerrang
The Struts drop swaggering new single Fallin’ With Me
The Struts have returned with a dance-tastic, swaggering new single, Fallin’ With Me. Of its huge Sunset Strip influence, frontman Luke Spiller explains: “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall US Tour Dates
Lindsey Buckingham has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, scheduled to commence after his previously announced shows in Europe. The acclaimed guitarist and singer will hit the road for 17 Stateside concerts, beginning with an Oct. 26 performance in Bristol, Tenn. After largely sticking to the western part of the country during his spring tour, Buckingham will wind through the Midwest, East Coast and South during his fall trek, which wraps on Nov. 19 in Augusta, Ga. The full list of dates can be found below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Carlos Santana returns to the stage following on-stage collapse
Legendary musician Carlos Santana is back to business as usual, after a scary collapse last month at one of his concerts. While performing in Michigan on July 5, Santana fell on stage. He was treated by medics after passing out, and was eventually removed, but not before waving to a crowd of fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit and fan video.
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Billboard
Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm
Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
Lady Gaga highlights mental health during recent performance at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mother Monster roared into the Windy City dazzling a crowd of thousands.Last Monday night, Lady Gaga performed in Chicago -- bringing her smash-hit music and a powerful message about mental health.The singer and actor performed "Hold My Hand" recently at Wrigley Field. While wowing the crowd with her new songs, non-stop energy, and mega-hits, she shared many moments where she empowered people, especially young people, when it comes to their mental health. That's the goal of the Born This Way Foundation. The singer started the foundation a decade ago with her mother.Born This Way Foundation Executive...
Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track
Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single. The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring. Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September...
Charley Crockett Drops The Title Track For Upcoming Album, ‘The Man From Waco’
There may not be a busier guy in country music than Charley Crockett. The man already has produced a mind boggling 11 albums in only seven years, bringing in his sweet mix of western swing, country, and the blues for an old school sound that is incredibly unique in this day and age. With that being said, album 12 is on the way, titled The Man From Waco, and it’s slated to drop on September 9th. On top of that, the title-track […] The post Charley Crockett Drops The Title Track For Upcoming Album, ‘The Man From Waco’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture
Tribulation and 'CHAOS': Hollywood Undead's Jorel 'J-Dog' Decker Talks New Album, Says Band Is 'Closer Now Than Ever' (Exclusive)
Hollywood Undead has been through their fair share of trials and tribulations over the band's 17-year career and they've just released an album full of "chaos," titled Hotel Kalifornia, which captures maybe the rawest and most concentrated version of the band ever recorded. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Hollywood Undead vocalist/guitarist Jorel "J-Dog" Decker to talk about the band's new album. During our conversation, Decker also spoke candidly about the band's journey over the past 15+ years, and shared how they've come through the fire "closer now than ever."
How ‘Hangman Jury’ Helped Aerosmith Bridge Their Career Gap
Aerosmith scaled the charts with a vengeance with their career-rejuvenating, multiplatinum 1987 album Permanent Vacation. But before glossy pop-rockers like "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" and mega-ballads like "Angel" put them back on top, the bluesy "Hangman Jury" helped bridge the gap between Aerosmith's raucous mid-'70s heyday and their new chapter as MTV golden boys.
NME
Jenny Lewis cancels all indoor concerts over COVID-19 concerns
Jenny Lewis has cancelled a handful of her forthcoming US tour dates due to “the ongoing COVID situation”. Lewis had been scheduled to undertake a nine-date run of shows in the US this September, as she’d announced back in May. Posting on Twitter today (August 13), representatives...
Matthew West and Anne Wilson Share Powerful Music Video For “Me On Your Mind”
Matthew West released his powerful ballad, “Me On Your Mind,” in March 2022 and recently tapped fellow Christian musician Anne Wilson for a duet. Now, the duo is back with an accompanying music video for the track, that sees both artists reminiscing about their childhood. Directed by Sean...
Billboard
Katy Nichole’s Debut Hit ‘In Jesus Name’ Hits 20 Weeks Atop Hot Christian Songs Chart: ‘I’m Humbled’
Singer-songwriter Katy Nichole‘s launch single “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” stretches its domination atop Billboard‘s streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs chart to a 20th week (on the list dated Aug. 20). The song rebounds to the chart’s top spot, after it spent 19...
Comments / 0