Music

The FADER

Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”

Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

The Struts drop swaggering new single Fallin’ With Me

The Struts have returned with a dance-tastic, swaggering new single, Fallin’ With Me. Of its huge Sunset Strip influence, frontman Luke Spiller explains: “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, scheduled to commence after his previously announced shows in Europe. The acclaimed guitarist and singer will hit the road for 17 Stateside concerts, beginning with an Oct. 26 performance in Bristol, Tenn. After largely sticking to the western part of the country during his spring tour, Buckingham will wind through the Midwest, East Coast and South during his fall trek, which wraps on Nov. 19 in Augusta, Ga. The full list of dates can be found below.
MUSIC
Fox News

Carlos Santana returns to the stage following on-stage collapse

Legendary musician Carlos Santana is back to business as usual, after a scary collapse last month at one of his concerts. While performing in Michigan on July 5, Santana fell on stage. He was treated by medics after passing out, and was eventually removed, but not before waving to a crowd of fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit and fan video.
MICHIGAN STATE
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Tattoo
Billboard

Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm

Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Chicago

Lady Gaga highlights mental health during recent performance at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mother Monster roared into the Windy City dazzling a crowd of thousands.Last Monday night, Lady Gaga performed in Chicago -- bringing her smash-hit music and a powerful message about mental health.The singer and actor performed "Hold My Hand" recently at Wrigley Field. While wowing the crowd with her new songs, non-stop energy, and mega-hits, she shared many moments where she empowered people, especially young people, when it comes to their mental health. That's the goal of the Born This Way Foundation. The singer started the foundation a decade ago with her mother.Born This Way Foundation Executive...
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

Charley Crockett Drops The Title Track For Upcoming Album, ‘The Man From Waco’

There may not be a busier guy in country music than Charley Crockett. The man already has produced a mind boggling 11 albums in only seven years, bringing in his sweet mix of western swing, country, and the blues for an old school sound that is incredibly unique in this day and age. With that being said, album 12 is on the way, titled The Man From Waco, and it’s slated to drop on September 9th. On top of that, the title-track […] The post Charley Crockett Drops The Title Track For Upcoming Album, ‘The Man From Waco’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tribulation and 'CHAOS': Hollywood Undead's Jorel 'J-Dog' Decker Talks New Album, Says Band Is 'Closer Now Than Ever' (Exclusive)

Hollywood Undead has been through their fair share of trials and tribulations over the band's 17-year career and they've just released an album full of "chaos," titled Hotel Kalifornia, which captures maybe the rawest and most concentrated version of the band ever recorded. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Hollywood Undead vocalist/guitarist Jorel "J-Dog" Decker to talk about the band's new album. During our conversation, Decker also spoke candidly about the band's journey over the past 15+ years, and shared how they've come through the fire "closer now than ever."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How ‘Hangman Jury’ Helped Aerosmith Bridge Their Career Gap

Aerosmith scaled the charts with a vengeance with their career-rejuvenating, multiplatinum 1987 album Permanent Vacation. But before glossy pop-rockers like "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" and mega-ballads like "Angel" put them back on top, the bluesy "Hangman Jury" helped bridge the gap between Aerosmith's raucous mid-'70s heyday and their new chapter as MTV golden boys.
MUSIC
NME

Jenny Lewis cancels all indoor concerts over COVID-19 concerns

Jenny Lewis has cancelled a handful of her forthcoming US tour dates due to “the ongoing COVID situation”. Lewis had been scheduled to undertake a nine-date run of shows in the US this September, as she’d announced back in May. Posting on Twitter today (August 13), representatives...
PUBLIC HEALTH

