torquenews.com
Tri-Motor Lucid Air Sapphire Spotted Heading To The Quail
The Lucid Air Sapphire will officially debut tomorrow at The Quail with three electric motors and Plaid-beating performance. Lucid's teasers and Twitter hints reached fever pitch today with the company's official account revealing the word "Sapphire" in the Air's typeface before marketing VP Jeff Curry tweeted the pictures below showing the much anticipated car heading out for its big reveal.
torquenews.com
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Comes With Every Aero Trick In The Book
The latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS is basically a road-going racecar with some of the most extreme aero ever seen on a production car including a Formula 1-style Drag Reduction System. Porsche's latest 911 GT3 RS is here and with looks like that there's no mistaking the fact that it...
torquenews.com
Why Toyota’s Slow EV Transition Is a Good Thing for The Automotive Industry. A recent statement by a top Toyota Executive suggested that Toyota’s adoption to EV vehicles may be slower than expected. What this means for the ever-changing automotive industry. If you really want to see what...
torquenews.com
Hispano-Suiza H6C "Tulipwood" Torpedo: Wooden Car Worth Much Paper
Mahogany isn't the first material you'd think to make a car body from, but it actually provided this Hispano-Suiza H6C "Tulipwood" Torpedo with some great advantages in the racing of its day. It heads to auction in Monterey this weekend and surprise, surprise, it ain't cheap. This absolute wonder is...
torquenews.com
Lucid Air Sapphire Launches Performance Sub-Brand
The newly unveiled Lucid Air Sapphire is the first in a line of ultra-high performance EVs from Lucid. So this is it: Lucid's highly anticipated tri-motor performance version of the Air. Welcome to the Sapphire. The Lucid Air Sapphire brings a host of upgrades on top of its three motors...
torquenews.com
Tesla Repair Issues During 4 Years of Ownership Explained by Engineer Owner
Find out what happened to this Tesla owner’s car after damaging the underside of his Tesla by running over a road hazard as well as other service issues with his Tesla during 4 years of ownership. Plus, his honest assessment of the joys and frustrations of owning a Tesla.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Newest Factory Reaches A Production Rate Of 1000 4680 & 2170 Model Y’s Per Week
After facing difficulties ramping refreshed 4680 Model Y production at Giga Texas, Tesla started making the last generation Model Y, with 2170 cells, at the new Austin Texas plant. And now, only 2 months after doing so, Tesla has reached a production rate of 1000 Model Y's a week. Tesla...
torquenews.com
Testing The Kia Sorento PHEV's Sport Mode: It's Not For Efficiency
I spend just a teensy bit of time on social media, often checking out plug-in vehicle topics that people are gabbing about. Lately, I have seen a handful people post about getting better fuel efficiency (in miles per gallon) using the Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid’s Sport mode. Specifically, they use it to recharge the hybrid battery when it’s low and they think this gives them better fuel economy.
torquenews.com
Don’t Buy A Used Subaru Legacy In This State
The Subaru Legacy is an excellent used car to buy this summer, but there is one state where you'll pay too much. Check out where to avoid purchasing a Legacy sedan. If you are shopping for a used Subaru Legacy sedan, there is one state where you will pay the most. A recent iSeeCars report says a used Subaru Legacy has the highest used car price increase, has gone up the most over last year, and will cost 38.9 percent more in Nebraska. That's a year-over-year price increase of $7,003.
torquenews.com
Tesla Developing One Of Most Powerful AI Supercomputers Worldwide - For Good Reasons
One of Tesla's keys to improving its driving assistance systems - and developing future fully autonomous proposals, FSD - is to have enough computing power to process the huge amount of data that comes from 3 million cars on the streets, as of August 2022. To meet this challenge, Tesla unveiled last year one of the world's most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers; now, after a GPU upgrade, it's even much more powerful.
torquenews.com
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Still Won the Hearts of Owners Who Had Considered Lexus NX
While the two cars do have a day and night difference in looks and specs, both are great hybrid compacts with Toyota’s reliability standards. Lexus and Toyota share a lot of similar things that we don’t now about. Most of the time it’s the things we don’t even see. Things like hybrid systems and engines. Although some of the early Lexus models inspired Toyota’s high end luxury lines like the older Crown and Toyota Celsior, almost 70% of a Lexus makeup are entirely made by Lexus.
torquenews.com
2023 Toyota Tacoma Release Date and Changes (with Video)
See what is new for 2023 Toyota Tacoma. And when. We are starting to see new model year releases for many popular Toyota models. The 2023 Camry has started hitting dealerships with some cool updates and changes. And now we have news about 2023 Tacoma. 2023 Toyota Tacoma Release Date.
torquenews.com
Owners Give Advice on Toyota Tundra Hybrid/Non-Hybrid and Why You Would Not Need It
Decided whether or not to get a Hybrid Toyota Tundra or a non-hybrid can be pretty overwhelming. Here’s what some owners think about the difference. In a previous article we covered that the hybrid system on the 2022 Toyota Tundra is not quote the same as a hybrid. In a typical Toyota hybrid car like my 2012 Prius, an electric motor starts the car and puts it in motion and after X amount of inertia has accumulated, then the gas engine kicks in. On the highway the gas engine slows down and pairs with the EV engine to make the same power that an engine on 80 percent would while only running on 30%.
torquenews.com
It May Be Better to Just Plug IN Your Toyota RAV4 Prime Rather Than Charge While Driving
Owners say they experienced better MPG when they re-charge their EV miles via an outlet rather than waiting for the car to drive mode to charge it. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime will start to see less and less sales due to the phasing out of the $7500 tax credit. We wrote an article about this, and the polls even showed that people on the list would not be willing to keep their spots for the RAV4 Prime.
