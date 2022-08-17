Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 19-21
It's finally Friday like George Jones sings and we all could use a break. We all are ready to get out of the house, forget about work, and our everyday issues, and just get out and have some fun. Are you looking for something to do? Want to go out...
Lake Charles American Press
Local bakery giving away 250 bundtlets on Sept. 1
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lake Charles is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at its 4740 Nelson Road location to celebrate its 25th birthday. It’s part of a national celebration where bakeries from coast to coast will give out...
Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!
Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want To See Clint Black In Lake Charles For Free? Here’s How
If you didn't know, country music legend Clint Black is making his return to Lake Charles in September. It was announced in July that the country music icon's tour would be making a stop right here in Southwest Louisiana. Since the late 1980s, Clint Black has been on fire in...
The Circus is Coming to Sulphur! Jordan World Circus
I will admit, I am a 39-year-old man with zero kids but I will pay to sit as close to the front row of a circus every time I can go to one. The last one I went to was the crazy Halloween circus that came to Lake Charles. You remember that was the one that everyone said was all devil worshipping related. I assure you, we didn't do anything like that.
Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana
This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 9 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award. Michoud Artemis preview. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Sunday, Rain Chances Increase Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances will once again will be present for Sunday. A very moist air mass will still be in place to end the weekend, so despite upper-level high pressure nearby, that should still be enough to trigger scattered showers and storms across the area. With that being said, Sunday does not look to be a complete washout, meaning that many outdoor activities can still be held. Just keep an eye on the sky and you can track any rain that develops with our First Alert Weather App. Temperatures should nice again be held in the upper 80′s to around 90, as even areas that do not receive rain tomorrow will have some cloudiness around to help lower those temperatures.
Eli Young Band Coming Back To Lake Charles In November
One of the most popular country bands in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas is coming back to Lake Charles in November. The Eli Young Band will make their return to the area and play to all of their fans. The Eli Young Band cut their teeth in Texas as they...
Gary Allan in Concert at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana because he's coming back! That's right country music's Gary Allan is coming back to Lake Charles this Friday night to sing all of your favorite songs he has recorded over the years. Did you realize that Gary Allan appeared on the country music...
KPLC TV
Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0