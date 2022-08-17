Read full article on original website
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
montanarightnow.com
More activities lined up for the end of August at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Although back-to-school season is here, summer hasn’t left just yet and there are more activities coming up at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. Park ranger Ramona Radonich is presenting a tribute Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 pm to three cool canines: wolves, coyotes and foxes. The presentation will take place at the campground amphitheater.
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
montanarightnow.com
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
cascadenewspaper.com
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest welcomes Molly Ryan and Helen Smith to Forest leadership
HELENA, Mont. August 19, 2022 – Molly Ryan and Helen Smith have both been selected to join the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest’s leadership team; Ryan will serve as deputy forest supervisor and Smith as the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs district ranger.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
KULR8
The Legend of Zelda: After 4 years, Helena family reunited with missing cat found in Nevada
A reunion four years in the making happened in Helena on Aug. 13. For four years, Zoey Goreçki, now age 11, waited for her black and white cat Zelda to come home. One day, she was on vacation when she got a call from her mom. “I called her...
Man who started 2021 Robertson Draw fire sentenced to prison
The Robertson Draw fire -- which started last June -- burned more than 30,000 acres and was Montana's largest wildfire of the 2021 season.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Local artist's work accepted by Holter Museum of Art
Retired schoolteacher, counselor and local artist Betty Fountain-Magnus is celebrating having an art piece accepted by the Holter Art Museum in Helena, Mont. This is a particular delight, as the piece is a portrait of the late Norman Jeffrey Holter, who played an important role as an employer and patron in her life.
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
yourbigsky.com
Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings
Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
Capitol landscape crew still in contract negotiations with state of Montana
When you visit the Montana State Capitol in the summer, you notice the lawns, floral displays and the rest of the grounds. The people tasked with maintaining all of that are landscape technicians.
yourbigsky.com
3rd annual Yellowstone Dig It Days start Friday!
There are only two days left of the MontanaFair, and one activity is back for a second year: Yellowstone Dig It Days. Jonathan McNiven is the person who started Dig It Days and is also the Editor and Publisher of Yellowstone County News. McNiven said the event officially started in...
Montana teen travels country with her prize-winning steer
It's all part of a winning formula for 16-year-old Kaydin Kumpula as she travels the country with a can of cattle hairspray and her coach, Dan Vanek.
Helena Police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
The Helena Police are searching for the suspect in an early morning shooting that left two people injured.
Charges dropped against Hardin police officer
Police Chief Donald Babbin said in a Friday news release that Judge Dan Wilson tossed out two misdemeanor charges with prejudice against Officer Calen Curtin on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
