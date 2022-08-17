ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
scriptype.com

Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Nights in the Heights continues to draw a crowd

The city of Broadview Heights and the Broadview Heights Community Foundation hosted its third installment of the 2022 Nights in the Heights Concert & Cruise-in series Aug. 5 at the community amphitheater. The free concert featured Revival, a tribute to the music of The Allman Brothers Band. The Cruise-in, sponsored...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

12 Cool Luxury Hotels in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland doesn’t always get a lot of love, but spend a day exploring this Midwestern gem, and you’ll quickly see just how cool this city really is. From world-class museums to buzzing craft breweries and all sorts of fun annual festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Cleveland!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

National study says Cleveland’s downtown among the slowest in the nation to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A study looking at 62 cities across North America says downtown Cleveland is one of the slowest to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Only San Francisco has had a slower recovery, according to the study published by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley. The national study conflicts with data published locally.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Beachwood cameras are reading license plates. What to know

Beachwood, Ohio, has installed 31 new cameras throughout the city that can capture drivers' license plates to catch criminals and deter crime. The readers have high-speed cameras that can snap motorists' visible license plates. They also track the time, date and location they were seen. If that information matches what's on police's "hot list," officers are alerted.
