In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
cleveland19.com
Volunteers beautify Cleveland neighborhood, hope to make lasting changes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group not afraid of getting their hands dirty cleaned up a Cleveland neighborhood Friday. The hard work was part of a non-profit’s “community engagement work day.”. “We’ll be here with them on a day to day basis,” said CHN Housing Partners Chief Operating...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Mother Nature defeats St. Ignatius and Springfield in football opener
The two Division I teams were scheduled to play Saturday night, but weather cancelled the game after delays of over two hours.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
cleveland19.com
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period
Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
That’s going to leave a mark -- on the culvert, lawn: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to control, driving under suspension: Grey Fox Run. A Youngstown woman, 33, escaped injury after she lost control of her 2021 Volkswagen, left the roadway and struck a culvert at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 13. She then drove onto the lawn of a home, coming to a stop at the...
scriptype.com
Nights in the Heights continues to draw a crowd
The city of Broadview Heights and the Broadview Heights Community Foundation hosted its third installment of the 2022 Nights in the Heights Concert & Cruise-in series Aug. 5 at the community amphitheater. The free concert featured Revival, a tribute to the music of The Allman Brothers Band. The Cruise-in, sponsored...
911 dispatcher helps Broadview Heights couple deliver baby in their home
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was July 19, about a week away from Lauren Griffith's due date. After putting their older son Blake to bed, she and her husband Rob settled in to relax in their Broadview Heights home. "We were kind of on the final approach to delivery,"...
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
wanderingwheatleys.com
12 Cool Luxury Hotels in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland doesn’t always get a lot of love, but spend a day exploring this Midwestern gem, and you’ll quickly see just how cool this city really is. From world-class museums to buzzing craft breweries and all sorts of fun annual festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Cleveland!
Vehicle splits in half in deadly Cleveland crash
A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
National study says Cleveland’s downtown among the slowest in the nation to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A study looking at 62 cities across North America says downtown Cleveland is one of the slowest to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Only San Francisco has had a slower recovery, according to the study published by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley. The national study conflicts with data published locally.
South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
Cleveland church organization holds peace walk to fight against violence
Inside the four walls of Trinity Outreach Ministries at East 71and Woodland Avenue, Dr. Andrew Clark said his ministry isn’t limited to the sanctuary.
Beachwood cameras are reading license plates. What to know
Beachwood, Ohio, has installed 31 new cameras throughout the city that can capture drivers' license plates to catch criminals and deter crime. The readers have high-speed cameras that can snap motorists' visible license plates. They also track the time, date and location they were seen. If that information matches what's on police's "hot list," officers are alerted.
