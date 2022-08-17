ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit

Carnival Cruise Line is building a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of their largest ships at the same time. This past week, Carnival Cruise Line met with the Grand Bahama Business Community regarding the new port that will open in 2024.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line’s New 3 Day Flash Sale, Cruises From $129

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new three day flash sale that has cruises starting at just $129 per person. Carnival Cruise Line currently has all 23 cruise ships back in service and they sail from more homeports around the U.S. than any other cruise line. In addition to cruises starting at just $129, Carnival is also offering up to $100 in onboard credit on select holiday sailings.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Shortening Port Visits at Over 10 Ports

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, is changing their departure times from Miami and several of the ports that they visit. Starting on August 14, 2022, Scarlet Lady will depart from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, at 6:00 pm...
MIAMI, FL
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Allowing Unvaccinated to Sail Starting in September

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their health protocols and will start allowing unvaccinated travelers to take a cruise on one of their cruise ships starting on September 6, 2022. With these changes, Carnival Cruise Line is making it easier for more guests to sail with simplified vaccination and testing guidelines,...
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

This Cruise Line Is Now Welcoming All Passengers, No Vaccine Required

You no longer have to be fully vaccinated to go on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. But, there are still steps to take if you are unvaccinated. Starting September 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will no longer require all guests to be fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 and over is welcome on-board, regardless of vaccination status, but unvaccinated travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of sailing. Guests 11 and younger will have no restrictions. NCL is asking all passengers to educate themselves on local COVID rules and regulations for each port stop, as a few destinations may still have strict COVID-related protocols in place.
TRAVEL

