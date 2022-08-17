ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 1

Related
sandiegocountynews.com

Oceanside man charged with indecent exposure at woman’s Vista home

Vista, CA–Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oceanside man on suspicion of an indecent exposure incident at a woman’s home in North County, authorities said. Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect after talking to the woman and becoming aware of surveillance photos that captured the incident.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Miranda, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Checkpoint#Chula Vista Police
northcountydailystar.com

Indecent Exposure – Vista

An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Driving in Street Takeover With Ghost Gun in Car

An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday. San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers about 10 p.m. Saturday identified several intersections where "a sideshow 'takeover' (was) being planned" and observed a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, near Interstate 5, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover

An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS 8

Man found dead after El Cajon house fire and SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A suicidal man holed up in a home near Granite Hills High School Friday and refused to come out as a fire engulfed a detached garage on the property, prompting an hours-long law enforcement standoff during which he fatally shot himself. A 911 caller...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Holed Up While El Cajon Garage Burned Is Found Dead: SDSO

Shortly after noon on Friday, law enforcement officials confirmed that a man who holed up in a home adjacent to a burning garage had been found dead. The incident prompted the callout of a SWAT team to a residence in the unincorporated area of El Cajon that burned for hours. Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in one of the bedrooms.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Dies After Being Ejected From Car in Rollover Crash on I-5 Near Old Town

A 16-year-old was killed Friday after she was ejected from a car that overturned on Interstate 5 near Old Town. At around 1:45 p.m., a white Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old woman from Kansas, was traveling northbound on I-5, just south of Rosecrans Street, when, for reasons still unknown, veered off the roadway and overturned ejecting the teen passenger onto the city street level below.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy