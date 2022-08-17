Read full article on original website
Twenty drivers issued citations at Chula Vista checkpoint
Twenty unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued at a DUI checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.
Four people arrested at Escondido DUI checkpoint
Two of the people were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, Escondido police reported.
Chula Vista Police Plan Friday Night Alcohol and Marijuana Checkpoint
The Chula Vista Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the South Bay city on Friday night. Officers will be stopping vehicles from 6 p.m. to midnight to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing. Officials said the...
Oceanside man charged with indecent exposure at woman’s Vista home
Vista, CA–Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oceanside man on suspicion of an indecent exposure incident at a woman’s home in North County, authorities said. Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect after talking to the woman and becoming aware of surveillance photos that captured the incident.
CHP: Woman dies after crashing into center divider on I-805
A woman was killed on Interstate 805 when a silver Mazda sedan crashed into the center divider Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-805
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials announced.
Police: Driver had child in car during street ‘takeover’
A man was arrested on suspicion of participating in an illegal street takeover with a minor in his car, San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.
Boy Shot, Man Stabbed in Vicinity of Apartment Complex in Nestor Area
Detectives Saturday are attempting to determine whether the shooting of a 16-year-old boy and the stabbing of a 19-year-old man near and in an apartment complex in the Nestor community of San Diego are related, authorities said. Officers received a radio call about 11:45 p.m. Friday involving a shooting and...
Indecent Exposure – Vista
An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
21-year-old driver killed in crash into traffic light pole
A 21-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Thursday morning in El Cajon, authorities said.
San Diego Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Driving in Street Takeover With Ghost Gun in Car
An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday. San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers about 10 p.m. Saturday identified several intersections where "a sideshow 'takeover' (was) being planned" and observed a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, near Interstate 5, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover
An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
Woman killed in Coronado crash identified
A woman who was killed in an early morning crash last month in Coronado was publicly identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Driver killed in high-speed crash on I-15 identified
The identity of a driver killed in a high-speed crash when his vehicle struck a box truck on the side of a San Diego freeway was released Thursday by county medical officials.
Man found dead after El Cajon house fire and SWAT standoff
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A suicidal man holed up in a home near Granite Hills High School Friday and refused to come out as a fire engulfed a detached garage on the property, prompting an hours-long law enforcement standoff during which he fatally shot himself. A 911 caller...
Man Who Holed Up While El Cajon Garage Burned Is Found Dead: SDSO
Shortly after noon on Friday, law enforcement officials confirmed that a man who holed up in a home adjacent to a burning garage had been found dead. The incident prompted the callout of a SWAT team to a residence in the unincorporated area of El Cajon that burned for hours. Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in one of the bedrooms.
Suspected Gang Member Wanted in June Death of Oceanside Woman, 22, Found in Mexico
Police on Thursday said that a man suspected in the shooting death of an Oceanside woman was located in Mexico and brought back to San Diego County. Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested on Aug. 11 and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and other charges. He is not eligible for bail.
Man killed in North County pickup truck crash identified
A 27-year-old driver killed in a July pickup truck crash in North County was identified Thursday, county medical officials said.
Small plane hits SUV before crashing near El Cajon freeway
A small plane crashed Thursday morning near a freeway in El Cajon, injuring the pilot.
Teen Dies After Being Ejected From Car in Rollover Crash on I-5 Near Old Town
A 16-year-old was killed Friday after she was ejected from a car that overturned on Interstate 5 near Old Town. At around 1:45 p.m., a white Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old woman from Kansas, was traveling northbound on I-5, just south of Rosecrans Street, when, for reasons still unknown, veered off the roadway and overturned ejecting the teen passenger onto the city street level below.
