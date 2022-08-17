Read full article on original website
CNET
New COVID Testing Guidelines for Home: How to Get an Accurate COVID Test Result
As the US enters the fall school season, rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 are back in the spotlight. But new guidance from public health agencies has left some Americans confused about how and when to best test for COVID at home. Spurred by the availability of free tests from...
Transventures In The US Workforce: The Workplace Through The Lens Of A Black Trans Woman
In this society, there are many people who are unaware of what we face, and some who just don’t consider the fact that we face work-place discrimination so frequently. I’m sharing my story with you all in the hope that it brings greater awareness of the issues, and more allyship for trans people in the workplace.
digg.com
Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?
Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
digg.com
Environmental, Social And Governance Is A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
ESG seems like a positive way to protect the environment on a surface level, but a deeper examination reveals a more sinister path to totalitarianism. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
Nature.com
Sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 on paper
An assay leveraging strand-displacement reactions and enzymatic amplification for the recognition of viral RNA and implemented on origami paper allows for the fast colorimetric detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants, with single-nucleotide specificity. Antigen tests in a lateral-flow format are being widely used during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because they...
TODAY.com
'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak with unknown source leaves 9 hospitalized
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak on Wednesday. The outbreak has infected 29 people, at least nine of whom have required hospitalization, the agency said. A food has not yet been identified as the source of the "fast-moving" outbreak, the...
