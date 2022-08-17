ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

digg.com

Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?

Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
ECONOMY
digg.com

Environmental, Social And Governance Is A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

ESG seems like a positive way to protect the environment on a surface level, but a deeper examination reveals a more sinister path to totalitarianism. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 on paper

An assay leveraging strand-displacement reactions and enzymatic amplification for the recognition of viral RNA and implemented on origami paper allows for the fast colorimetric detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants, with single-nucleotide specificity. Antigen tests in a lateral-flow format are being widely used during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because they...
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak with unknown source leaves 9 hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak on Wednesday. The outbreak has infected 29 people, at least nine of whom have required hospitalization, the agency said. A food has not yet been identified as the source of the "fast-moving" outbreak, the...
MICHIGAN STATE

