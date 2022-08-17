The Calgary Flames have defined the 2022 NHL offseason. Fresh off a 111-point season, the club's competitive window appeared to slam shut when Johnny Gaudreau opted to hit the open market and Matthew Tkachuk asked for a trade. Instead of embarking on a full-scale rebuild, general manager Brad Treliving pushed his chips to the middle of the table and pulled off one of the most impressive retools of the salary-cap era.

