Are the Flames better after summer of blockbuster moves?

The Calgary Flames have defined the 2022 NHL offseason. Fresh off a 111-point season, the club's competitive window appeared to slam shut when Johnny Gaudreau opted to hit the open market and Matthew Tkachuk asked for a trade. Instead of embarking on a full-scale rebuild, general manager Brad Treliving pushed his chips to the middle of the table and pulled off one of the most impressive retools of the salary-cap era.
Flames sign Kadri to 7-year deal, trade Monahan to Canadiens

The Calgary Flames signed unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract carrying a $7 million average annual value, the team announced Thursday. Calgary is also trading longtime center Sean Monahan and a conditional first-round pick in 2025 to the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations to accommodate Kadri's deal. The Flames entered the day with approximately $2.7 million in cap space, according to Cap Friendly, and get an additional $6.375 million off the books by moving Monahan.
