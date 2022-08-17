A tow truck crashed into a construction zone Wednesday near Platteville, but no injuries were reported. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible crash on Highway 151 around 7:30am. It was reported that a tow truck had entered a construction zone and struck several orange traffic barrels and was now facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. After an investigation, it was found that 24 year old Wyatt Kisling of Dubuque was operating a tow truck that was towing a full-size semi and loaded semi trailer with a total weight around 79,000 pounds. Kisling didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Kisling applied his brakes, but realized he was not going to be able to stop in time. Kisling decided to drive into the median to avoid colliding with the cars in front of him. The truck came to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck had minor damage to the front bumper while the semi tractor being towed had moderate damage to the undercarriage from striking the ditch. Kisling was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO