Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues
MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
Why you’re still being required to wear a mask when you go to the doctor
MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County continues to see its levels of COVID-19 fluctuate, the community’s health providers are reminding people their COVID protocols remain in effect. The county’s main healthcare providers — including Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM...
American Family Children’s Hospital welcomes new four-legged employee
MADISON, Wis. — Kids fighting illness in the American Family Children’s Hospital have a new companion to help bring a smile to their faces. Cola, a 2-year-old male golden doodle, joined the hospital’s child life team on August 1. He’s the second four-legged member of the team, joining 3-year-old golden doodle Kiko.
Where are the bugs this summer? Experts say fewer insects worldwide could create problems we can’t swat away
MADISON, Wis. — While monarch butterflies and bees have been making headlines, the world is losing more bugs of all kinds to habitat loss, invasive species, pesticide use, and more human causes. You may have noticed that, for example, if you’re slapping more mosquitos away lately. “I have...
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.
UW Bookstore launches cow-themed game bib overalls
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Bookstore has launched a new clothing line ahead of the upcoming football season, and it will have fans seeing spots. On Friday, the bookstore launched a new version of the popular red and white Badger overalls, but this version pays homage to Wisconsin’s dairy farming industry.
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building
MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
New business in Janesville aims to help food desert problem on city’s south side
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new storefront in Janesville won’t solve a big issue on its own, but the owner hopes her new venture will help fill a void that’s been there for years. Sustain Ability Bulk Shop will open on Janesville’s south side in early September. The...
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove. Police say Fullilove was stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue off of Lexington Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers found him at the scene with a stab wound, but he later died at the hospital.
Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Drug Task Force arrested three people Friday after a search in Baraboo. Officials said the team searched a residence in the 500 block of 4th Street and found heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Two men and a woman were taken into custody. All...
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — A person staying at a hotel on Madison’s far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said. The gunshots were reported by a guest at the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded...
Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court
MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping. Anderson faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on narcotics charges
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man will spend six and a half years in prison after being convicted on drug and gun charges. Chaz E. Morris, 35, was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after previously being convicted of possessing more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony. Morris pleaded guilty to the charges on May 20, 2022.
Tow Truck Mistakenly Drives Into Construction Zone
A tow truck crashed into a construction zone Wednesday near Platteville, but no injuries were reported. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible crash on Highway 151 around 7:30am. It was reported that a tow truck had entered a construction zone and struck several orange traffic barrels and was now facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. After an investigation, it was found that 24 year old Wyatt Kisling of Dubuque was operating a tow truck that was towing a full-size semi and loaded semi trailer with a total weight around 79,000 pounds. Kisling didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Kisling applied his brakes, but realized he was not going to be able to stop in time. Kisling decided to drive into the median to avoid colliding with the cars in front of him. The truck came to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck had minor damage to the front bumper while the semi tractor being towed had moderate damage to the undercarriage from striking the ditch. Kisling was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
MPD investigating after gunshots reported in far west side neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported in a neighborhood on the city’s far west side overnight. Officers were called to the area of N. Wickham Ct. and Tottenham Rd., just off of the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd., at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
‘I don’t remember pulling the trigger’: Homicide charge filed three months after accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend is now being criminally charged for the death. Court records show that 20-year-old Isaiah Miller of Madison has been charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the May death of 19-year-old Marshall “Levi” Iverson.
