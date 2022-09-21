U.S. Cities With the Highest Rent-to-Price Ratios

A location’s rent-to-price ratio is one metric that potential buyers can use to assess whether it makes more sense to continue renting or try to purchase a home in their area. And with both real estate and rental prices rising quickly over the last two years, renters are facing a major dilemma: try to stretch their budgets to purchase homes that have grown more expensive, or live with rising rents and risk home values climbing further out of reach. In markets where the ratio of rents to the cost of homeownership are higher, purchasing a home makes more sense. In locations with lower rent-to-price ratios, where costs of homeownership exceed rents, real estate may be overvalued. Researchers calculated the ratio of annualized median rent from HUD to Zillow’s current Home Value Index, then ranked metros and states accordingly.