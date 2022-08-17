Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged victim reveals why she did not settle with Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson has reached settlement agreements with all but one of the 24 women who filed sexual assault lawsuits against him. The one alleged victim who refused to settle has now spoken out against the Cleveland Browns star. Lauren Baxley wrote a guest piece for The Daily Beast that was...
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Another Holland interception. And notes, highlights, injury news from Dolphins’ practice
The 15th practice of Dolphins training camp delivered plenty of no huddle drills, yet another interception from Jevon Holland, a deep ball from Tua Tagovailoa to Trent Sherfield for a touchdown and good work from running backs and receivers competing for backup jobs.
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
Bills WR Legend: 2022 Team 'Has All The Pieces'
Former Buffalo Bills receiver Stevie Johnson believes that this team "has all the pieces" to succeed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Return of Urban Meyer that nobody asked for is now official
Urban Meyer is returning to Big Noon Kickoff, not that anybody ever really missed him. Fresh off being the worst thing to ever happen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is returning to a TV set near you this college football season. That’s right, baby! Meyer is making his triumphant...
Update: Browns' Deshaun Watson now suspended for Bills matchup
There has been an update in the Deshaun Watson saga, and in short, he was handed a longer suspension than before which will cause him to miss his matchup against the Buffalo Bills in 2022. According to multiple reports on Thursday, the NFL and players association have agreed to an...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deshaun Watson 11-game suspension reveals how spineless the NFL truly is
Thursday morning, news broke that the NFL and the NFLPA had agreed to a settlement in the Deshaun Watson saga. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended 11 games of the 2022 NFL season, was fined $5 million and is forced to attend counseling sessions and follow the suggested treatment program. But it’s hard to comply […] The post Deshaun Watson 11-game suspension reveals how spineless the NFL truly is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh offers ominous sign about Michigan QB situation
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, and he hinted Wednesday that he might not do so anytime soon. Senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy shared snaps in 2021 and are battling for the starting role in 2022. Harbaugh, however, suggested that he may not anoint either one of them ahead of the season opener against Colorado State on Sept. 3.
Broncos punter suffers injury during bizarre pregame warm-up
Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin might feel a bit embarrassed after suffering an injury during warm-ups prior to Saturday’s preseason game. Martin was ruled out of the game against the Buffalo Bills with what the Broncos called an ankle injury. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the injury occurred while Martin was attempting to make a catch in the end zone while playing catch with kicker Brandon McManus.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
ESPN columnist Bill Rhoden on Deshaun Watson suspension
ESPN columnist Bill Rhoden joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the punishment of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces sexual misconduct accusations.
Perspectives Ahead of New York Giants' Second Preseason Game
Time to empty the notebook with some thoughts about where things stand with the New York Giants.
NBC Sports
Panthers coach won't rule out cutting Robinson after Wilkerson hit
Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's behavior during joint practices with the New England Patriots could ultimately cost him a roster spot. Robinson was ejected from both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices. His ejection on Tuesday was due to his involvement in a brawl between the two teams. On Wednesday, he was booted from practice for laying a vicious hit on Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill and standing over the injured Patriots wide receiver.
Jerry Jones responds to Antonio Brown’s message for him
Jerry Jones heard the noise that Antonio Brown was making. TMZ Sports spoke this week with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jones, who offered a response to the message that Antonio Brown had for him. The notorious former NFL receiver Brown mentioned Jones by name in a recent interview, saying that...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
19K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0