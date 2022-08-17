Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
Goldberg Addresses Why WWE Match With Steve Austin Never Happened
After Goldberg finally signed with WWE in 2003, many fans were clamoring for fresh match-ups that involved the former WCW Champion. While viewers were able to see some of those dream matches come to fruition, such as a bout with The Rock, one that never happened was Goldberg versus arguably the biggest WWE star of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin.
CM Punk Has Reportedly Been So Unhappy Backstage At AEW That Some Thought He May Quit
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" started with an absolute bang when CM Punk called out AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and Eddie Kingston. Since the show aired, it's been reported that Punk went off script when he called out Page for a rematch from their bout earlier this year, knowing prior that the former champion wouldn't appear to accept his challenge.
Max Caster Names The AEW Rap Promo He Did That Got John Cena's Attention
The Acclaimed's Max Caster has revealed which of his rap promos caught John Cena's eye. "The first one, I think is the one that made John Cena notice me, which was about a year ago, a little bit more than a year ago, when I said booty butt cheeks to Sonny Kiss," said Caster while speaking with PWInsider. "Then a week later, it's one of the most viral videos on the internet, especially coming out of AEW." Caster and his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, wrestled against Kiss and Joey Janela during the May 11 edition of "AEW: Dark" last year. Ahead of the match, Caster cut a rap promo on the pair in which he rapped about how he had a better butt than Kiss.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
In the professional wrestling business, in a lot of ways, a wrestler is only as good as their opponent. Charlotte Flair seems to understand this well. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions," the former champion was asked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back on May 16, relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Charlotte was wary to comment on the duo walking out, noting that she hasn't been back to WWE since Backlash on May 8, and also saying that she knows "what its like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth."
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn After WWE SmackDown In Montreal
Last night, "WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn took part in the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's match. The contest was ultimately won by Sheamus, but it wouldn't be the last the Montreal crowd saw of Zayn, as the hometown hero appeared in the main event segment to take a Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre, his second in as many weeks. Zayn was attempting to come to the aid of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the show went off the air with McIntyre standing tall.
CM Punk Gives Update On His State Of Mind While Reflecting On One-Year Anniversary Of AEW Debut
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling on the August 20, 2021 edition of "AEW Rampage," after a seven-year hiatus. The not-so-secret pro wrestling comeback notoriously went down at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. A year later, on August 20, 2022, CM Punk took to Instagram to reflect on his...
Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status
Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.
Billy Corgan Confirms How Much Of The NWA Library He Actually Owns
Billy Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017 and will be celebrating five years as the official owner of the promotion on October 1. However, just because Corgan owns the company does not mean that he has full access to all tapes from its 70-plus year history. "I don't own any part of the NWA library," Corgan said to NBC Sports Boston. "The NWA in its heyday was probably owned by seven different companies, so most of those libraries are owned by the WWE. There are some other libraries that aren't owned by the WWE, but those people don't intend on selling. I control what is called the NWA Houston Library, but I have not yet exploited that."
Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons Comment On Being Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament
After weeks of expectation that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark would be teaming together in the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, things took a turn this afternoon. Reports first emerged suggesting Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne would be replacing Lyons and Stark in the tournament, with Shawn Michaels eventually confirming the news, claiming Starks was dealing with an injury and Lyons was "medically unavailable."
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander
It's been a few days now since Kris Statlander officially announced the extent of the injury she suffered during a match on "AEW Dark: Elevation," which will keep the AEW star out for approximately six to eight months. The injury couldn't have come at a worst time for Statlander, who was arguably on the hottest run of her career, and a new report seems to confirm how unfortunate the timing was.
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
Dax Harwood Jokes About CM Punk Bullying Him
CM Punk started "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday with a bang, calling out Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page in a fiery promo. The current AEW World Champion even allegedly went off script with his promo, challenging Page to come face to face with him in the ring, which was met with no response from the former AEW Champion.
