The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb

A Guy Told WWE Star Kevin Owens To Get His Own Finisher, And Kevin Owens Finished Him With An All-Time Response
A fan thought he could troll Kevin Owens on Twitter over his finishing move choice, but the dude clearly thought wrong.
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
UFC・
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Ottawa, ON 8/20/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah. WWE Undisputed Championship Match. Roman Reigns defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos
Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlingrumors.net
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
John Cena once paid £88,000 fines of six other WWE superstars and ref after incident at live event, claims Aiden English
WRESTLING icon John Cena once paid £88,000 to cover the cost of fines of six WWE superstars and a REFEREE, according to Aiden English. The WWE were fuming with the group of seven after a stunt they pulled at the end of a SmackDown event, but legend Cena saved them tens of thousands of pounds.
Yardbarker
Charlotte Flair addresses WWE title exchange incident with Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
stillrealtous.com
Five NXT Stars Released
Today WWE announced that the NXT UK brand will be going on hiatus as the company is set to launch NXT Europe in 2023. It appears that the company will be parting ways with some talent as the transition is made. So far Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, Jack Starz,...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
