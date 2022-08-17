Read full article on original website
Nashville family scammed in EBT card skimmer scheme
Some Tennessee families who depend on EBT cards are getting declined for insufficient funds notifications. They are finding out the money was skimmed.
Tennessee State Fair operators ensure safety of rides, security as event opens
Before the gates open, fair officials have to make sure every ride runs smoothly, and that every fair-goer is going to have a safe experience.
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
Tennessee social services organization tangles with ‘Truth in Sentencing’ law
Critics of the law argue it doesn't give criminals a fair shake at rehabilitation. Proponents say this gives victims' families peace.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
Impaired driving enforcement increased state wide surrounding Labor Day
Police departments across the state of Tennessee are increasing their impaired driving enforcement around the Labor Day holiday.
KFVS12
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.
fox17.com
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
Woman Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Tennessee Jailhouse Meth Plan Goes Horribly Wrong
The Tennessee Department of Correction has revealed a diabolical plan gone wrong, Radar has learned.Back in February, while visiting boyfriend Joshua Brown at the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison, Rachal Dollard was observed passing from her mouth to his during a kiss a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. Neither the 33-year-old woman nor her 30-year-old paramour, or for that matter prison officials, were counting on the bag subsequently opening up in his stomach and overloading his metabolism with a fatal dose of meth.Following an investigation, Dollard was taken into custody this past weekend and has been charged...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
radio7media.com
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
August 18 - 24, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction...
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
Essay about voting could earn a Tennessee student $500
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee students could win up to $500 for writing an essay in the state’s Civics Essay Contest. This year’s theme asks students from PreK to 12th grade to write about “Why Your Vote Matters.” The contest is open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations […]
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee's Unclaimed Property On The Road To Reunite Tennesseans With Missing Money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property...
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
mjpdnews.org
K9 Majlo Tracks Down Suspect Who Fled from Tractor Supply Burglary
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – With the help of K9 Majlo, a burglary suspect was caught after responding officers witnessed the juvenile suspect running away from his burglary attempt at Tractor Supply. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at Tractor Supply, 14295 Lebanon Road. Sgt. Chris Barth, with K9 Majlo, was the first to arrive, and he witnessed the suspect running away from the scene. The suspect disappeared between buildings, and officers were directed to set up a containment perimeter.
