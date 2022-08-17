ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, AL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'Alarming amount of weaponry' and 2,000 rounds of ammo found in Cadillac of interstate shooting suspect

The Auburn Police Department released further information regarding the three shootings that occurred on I-85 Wednesday morning. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in LaFayette. While searching Brown’s vehicle, police found 2,000 rounds of ammunition along with a “large cache” of firearms,” said Assistant...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
mageenews.com

Alabama Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award

Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
OPELIKA, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
ONEONTA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Bryan Harsin awards walk-on linebacker Jake Levant with full-ride scholarship

Jake Levant got a surprise part way through Auburn football’s Saturday practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as Bryan Harsin gathered the Tigers at midfield to award the walk-on linebacker with a full-ride scholarship. It was a “surreal” moment for the Vestavia Hills native, who said he had no clue coming...
AUBURN, AL

