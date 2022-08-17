Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Against all odds, detective tries to solve 1960 murder of Opelika pastor Julian May
A Columbus detective has reopened a cold case from 1960 involving the murder of the Rev. Julian May, 31, of Opelika. May’s body was found on a Saturday afternoon in Columbus with nearly 30 stab wounds, but he was last seen by family members the night before in Opelika.
Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kendrick-Holmes: This week, Auburn-Opelika went from "The Andy Griffith Show" to "No Country for Old Men"
We were having a pretty normal week until something crazy happened Wednesday on I-85. When something crazy happens on the interstate that runs through Lee County, you suddenly realize that up until that second you were experiencing a peaceful, easy feeling, and you realize this because that feeling is now gone.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
'Alarming amount of weaponry' and 2,000 rounds of ammo found in Cadillac of interstate shooting suspect
The Auburn Police Department released further information regarding the three shootings that occurred on I-85 Wednesday morning. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in LaFayette. While searching Brown’s vehicle, police found 2,000 rounds of ammunition along with a “large cache” of firearms,” said Assistant...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Its inventory ruined in the downtown Opelika fire, Southern Crossing prepares a move to Eighth Street
After the July 21 fire in Opelika, Valerie Smith had a hard time believing that everything inside her business, Southern Crossing, was ruined. “Poor Chief Boyd had to tell me three different times that it was a total loss because I just wasn’t comprehending it,” Smith said, referring to Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
mageenews.com
Alabama Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Alabama SRO brought to tears by mom's letter thanking him for rescuing daughter from armed man 9 years ago
An Alabama school resource officer says he was brought to tears after a mother sent him a letter thanking him for rescuing her daughter in 2013 from an armed man who took the girl and four others hostage at school. "When I got the letter, I teared up and cried....
Opelika-Auburn News
Want to know how a 5-year-old fled the Nazis and became known as Mr. Opelika? There's a play about that!
Playwright James Harris was looking for a unique American story about World War II for his next play, and he found it in Opelika. Growing up in Nebraska, Harris spent his summers in Opelika working on the family farm. That's where he met Henry Stern, also known as Mr. Opelika.
hooversun.com
Noah Galloway: Losing arm, leg was 'best thing that ever happened to me'
Losing an arm and leg due to an explosive in war takes a tremendous toll on a person, but Iraq war veteran Noah Galloway today told Hoover chamber members it was the best thing that ever happened to him. Galloway, speaking at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the...
Calhoun County Friday Night Scoreboard
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of scores from Friday night’s high school football games in Alabama, includes Thursday night’s results. Cleburne County at Mt. Zion (GA), ppd, to Sat., 4 p.m.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award
Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
wbrc.com
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin awards walk-on linebacker Jake Levant with full-ride scholarship
Jake Levant got a surprise part way through Auburn football’s Saturday practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as Bryan Harsin gathered the Tigers at midfield to award the walk-on linebacker with a full-ride scholarship. It was a “surreal” moment for the Vestavia Hills native, who said he had no clue coming...
Comments / 0