Scott County, VA

WJHL

Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified

UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Norton man charged with second-degree murder

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with the second-degree murder of a female in Norton on Friday. According to the release, the Norton Rescue Squad received a call around 4 a.m. of an unresponsive female at a Petrey Street address in Norton. Upon arrival, the rescue […]
NORTON, VA
Scott County, VA
WJHL

Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse

A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers. According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Man dies when Porsche leaves roadway, flips multiple times

A Johnson City man was killed early Wednesday when the Porsche he was driving left the roadway and flipped several times. The accident took place around 3:30 a.m. on 1-26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass. According to information from the Johnson City Police Department, Elijah Williamson was partially ejected...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

17 indicted by Wise County grand jury

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order. Wednesday’s indictments contained 50 charges, including the following:
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Man charged with attempted murder in attack on his girlfriend

ELIZABETHTON — Officers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on several charges, including attempted second degree murder, after talking with a woman who said she had been shot and stabbed by her boyfriend on Wednesday night. Lanny Allen Markland, 40, 505 W. Elk Ave., No....
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was hit on Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night. According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairground Circle in reference to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Carter County: Man who shot, stabbed victim charged with attempted second-degree murder

A man is charged with attempted second-degree murder in Carter County after he reportedly stabbed and shot a woman. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Blue Springs Road late Wednesday night, where they found a female victim holding the side of her head and neck, covered in blood.
WJHL

Johnson City Commission votes to close city’s jail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s jail will close within weeks after Johnson City commissioners approved a recommendation to shutter the half-century old facility that houses a declining number of female state inmates. “It does not serve a purpose for us to be in this space, especially when local taxpayers are no longer in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged with felony in Tazewell County dog’s death

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing a felony charge related to the death of a dog in Tazewell County. According to the Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia, has been charged with animal cruelty resulting in death. The felony warrant was the result of an animal […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

