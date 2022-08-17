ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson getting the stove ready to cook with Broncos amid Nathaniel Hackett comments

According to Broncos Wire, the Denver Broncos are preparing to make Russell Wilson the focal point of their offense. One of the main reasons Russell Wilson and the Seahawks brought an end to their partnership was because the offensive strategy did not suit Wilson well. He wanted to lead the offense and make plays. However, Seattle […] The post Russell Wilson getting the stove ready to cook with Broncos amid Nathaniel Hackett comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

One of Broncos QB Russell Wilson‘s chief frustrations that ultimately ended his time with the Seahawks was the unwillingness of the coaching staff to embrace him as a partner in the offense. That’s not been the case with the Broncos and new HC Nathaniel Hackett, who has made Wilson an essential partner as he installs his new system, tailoring it around his star quarterback.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Denver Broncos changed Baron Browning's résumé and may have unleashed a pass-rushing force

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos believed they had a pretty good idea of what kind of player they had in Baron Browning when the 2021 season drew to a close. They believed they had a rookie who worked through injuries that kept him out of their offseason program a year ago, someone who played in 15 games -- starting nine -- at inside linebacker and finished fourth on the team in tackles.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs. Bills

The Denver Broncos are slated to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the preseason. In their first outing of the preseason, the Broncos soundly beat the Dallas Cowboys. While it was a low-scoring affair, the Broncos seemed to be firing on all cylinders, both offensively and defensively. With Saturday’s preseason game approaching, it’s time to make some Broncos predictions for this game.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos are 'letting Russ be Russ'

Russell Wilson seemingly had a falling out with the Seattle Seahawks before his trade to the Broncos earlier this year. There were multiple reasons for the fallout. One of them seems to be that Wilson wasn’t as involved as he’d like to be. Denver will make sure he’s involved now.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lingering Draft Day Regrets for Bears Fans Could Grow

Bears fans who feared the worst on draft day won't like it. A player the Bears could have drafted in Round 2 at a need position on offense before opting for defensive help has been made the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors. Georgia wide receiver George...
CHICAGO, IL

