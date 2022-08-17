Brady's been out since Aug. 11. Tom Brady’s preseason sabbatical is coming to an end. Brady will return to the Buccaneers “early” this upcoming week, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday. The Buccaneers return to practice on Monday following Saturday’s preseason game. Bowles isn’t sure if Brady will play in the preseason finale against the Colts this upcoming Saturday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO