Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Spencerville Schools announce alternate bus route plan
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Schools will start the school year with the alternate bus route plan, which means any student in the school district that lives one mile or more from the school will be provided transportation. Students who live under one mile from the school will not have school...
hometownstations.com
ACE day gives ONU Freshmen a chance to give back to their new home
Freshmen at Ohio Northern University making a difference in their new home. The over 650 students participated in the Ada Community Engagement Day where groups of ONU Freshmen go to different places around the village to do service projects. Tanner Hite from Westerville saw the day as a positive thing for the university and Ada.
hometownstations.com
Students start to settle into their dorms at the University of Northwestern Ohio
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The University of Northwestern Ohio welcomed students back to campus to get ready before classes resume later this month. Nearly 400 students arrived on campus to collect their keys and get settled into their dorms, with the university welcoming students traveling in from 34 different states. School officials say that this is usually a busy time of year but they are looking forward to welcoming back returning students as well as their incoming freshman class to their home away from home.
Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent
LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield Schools moving administration offices
LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district
TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
hometownstations.com
Lima Shawnee Middle School Receives Frisbee Disc Golf through American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge Grant
Press Release from the American Heart Association: LIMA, OH – Lima Shawnee Middle School is kicking off the year strong! The Middle school will receive a new Frisbee Disc Golf Course for students and community members because of a grant through the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge™.
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delphos Herald
Jennings holds annual parish festival
FORT JENNINGS — St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings held it annual Homecoming Parish Festival Aug. 14. Homestyle chicken and beef dinners with all the trimmings, a hamburger stand, Kids Zone, bingo and more were enjoyed during an unusually cool August day.
Lima News
Letter: Adding to the list on why Lima’s great
I would like to compliment Maha Zehery on her recent column. What a positive attitude toward Lima. And how nice to read such a positive view of it, in a world where there are so many negative attitudes about everything. I would like to add a few things. We are...
Miles of Smiles for Pemberville Free Fair
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Pemberville's fair is one of the last free fairs in Ohio. This weekend at the Pemberville Free Fair, event board members are trying to host a Mile of Smiles, and they want your help. Parade Chair Todd Sheets said the goal is to have at least...
Fair begins with Blessing of the Horses
LIMA — Winston Churchill once said, “No hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle.” Equestrians of various ages brought their steeds to the Allen County Fair to be blessed on Saturday morning. The county’s 4-H horse clubs continued their tradition with the Blessing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
Sidney Daily News
Krafts’ celebrate 65 years
WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022. John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins. John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased. Joan is...
Wapakoneta, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Local High School football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
hometownstations.com
Freedom Square and Purple Heart Memorial get dedicated during Fort Fest
The Fort Jennings community kicks off Fort Fest by dedicating two veterans’ projects. After three years, Freedom Square is officially completed. The project was to create not only a structure for the community to use but a memorial to honor all the men and women that served and are serving in the United States military. Thanks to state representative Jim Hoops, the project was able to get about a third of the funding from the state and then the residents stepped up and helped make the memorial a reality.
hometownstations.com
American Heart Association holding 2022 Heart Walk and 5K Run in October
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The American Heart Association is looking for your help so people can live longer and healthier lives. On Sunday, October 23rd, there will be a Heart Walk and 5K run at Spartan Stadium and organizers are looking for teams or individuals to sign up now to help take a stride against cardiovascular disease. According to the Center for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. So events like this are key to helping reduce those numbers through research and awareness.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Lima News
Tastes of the Fair Tuesday
LIMA — The Allen County Fair is a time for people to indulge in one of summer’s greatest offerings: fair food. You must remember that calories in fair food don’t count. The walk down the midway offers various and wondrous aromas to entice your taste buds — from the savory Cattleman’s rib-eye sandwich and Italian and Polish sausage sandwiches to the sweet treats of elephant ears and ice cream and beverages of iced tea or lemonade. There is always something at the Allen County Fair for everyone to enjoy.
Comments / 0